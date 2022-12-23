Syndication: Arizona Republic

Republican primary candidate for attorney general of Arizona Abraham Hamadeh speaks before former President Donald Trump takes the stage at Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on July 22, 2022. Trump Prescott 14

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

PHOENIX — A judge refused Friday to overturn the results of the election for attorney general and declare Abe Hamadeh the winner.

“The bottom line is, you just haven’t proven your case,’’ Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen told Tim La Sota who represents the unsuccessful Republican contender. And he said any mistakes that may have been made in how ballots were counted “were not enough to overcome the presumption the court has to have in election cases ... that the election was done correctly.’’

Joe Joseph

I wonder if his tweets are his own? When someone reminds him that he is a Prosecutor and if he actually has the evidence of CRIMES that he's claiming, why doesn't he proceed with prosecution? That usually ends it.

