A local judge has dismissed one statewide election contest and scheduled another for hearing, possibly two. The litigation in the Arizona races for Governor and Attorney General landed in the lap of Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen, who handles elections cases in Mohave County.
Judge Jantzen on Friday dismissed the elections contest portion of a special action that lawyers for State Senator Sonny Borrelli brought against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and each member of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, as well as the Elections Director and Recorder for the state’s largest county. Borrelli’s complaint alleges a litany of problems and mistakes in Maricopa County unfairly tainted Arizona’s general election results.
Key relief requested by Borrelli’s legal team would impact the Governor’s race where Democrat Katie Hobbs has been declared a narrow winner over Republican Kari Lake. “Invalidate and set aside the 2022 Maricopa County general election results for the race for governor, and/or invalidate and set aside all Maricopa County mail-in ballots in the 2022 general election for Governor,” the special action requests.
Hobbs beat Lake by 37,638 votes in Maricopa County but by only 17,117 across Arizona, so nullification of the valley vote would flip the outcome, sending Lake to the 9th floor rather than Hobbs.
The merits of the litigation were not considered in the Friday hearing because plaintiffs failed to serve notice to defendants. Hobbs attorneys Andrew Ganoa and Alexis Danneman informed the Court that they were appearing as a courtesy as they had not been served notice of the action or hearing.
None of the Maricopa County defendants or their lawyers connected for the proceeding conducted electronically so parties could weigh in from afar. Borrelli attorney Ryan Heath argued that, despite service issues, the Maricopa County officials were surely aware of the hearing and could have participated. He also said a form flaw in a computer program brought about delay in serving parties.
Danneman and Ganoa countered that plaintiffs failed to comply with expedited hearing election contest statutes and simple service requirements.
``That service has not been effected in this expedited election contest is frankly ridiculous,” Ganoa said. He also said the Court should reject Heath’s argument to extend the proceedings because there is insufficient time to do so before Hobbs transitions to Governor on Jan. 2.
Heath said a 1917 Arizona court case established precedent that would allow the Court to extend the proceedings and later unseat Hobbs should he find in favor of Borrelli.
Jantzen did not entertain that proposition for long before he sided with Danneman and Ganoa. While the elections contest part of the complaint is dismissed, Jantzen said plaintiffs are still free to pursue their legal challenges calling for election reforms in Maricopa County.
Judge Jantzen is also presiding over another election contest in the Attorney General’s race, currently under recount, with democrat Kris Mayes leading republican Abraham Hamadeh by 511 votes.
Jantzen scheduled a Monday hearing to consider separate motions to dismiss the matter. Other requests for ballot inspection, expedited discovery and a motion to intervene could also be argued if they are not resolved by Court order prior to the 1:30 p.m. proceeding.
Jantzen tentatively scheduled a December 23 evidentiary hearing, if needed.
