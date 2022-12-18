Syndication: Arizona Republic

State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-D5) checks his phone as the Arizona Senate discusses a bill on June 23, 2022. Az Leg

 Alex Gould/The Republic

A local judge has dismissed one statewide election contest and scheduled another for hearing, possibly two. The litigation in the Arizona races for Governor and Attorney General landed in the lap of Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen, who handles elections cases in Mohave County.

Judge Jantzen on Friday dismissed the elections contest portion of a special action that lawyers for State Senator Sonny Borrelli brought against Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and each member of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, as well as the Elections Director and Recorder for the state’s largest county. Borrelli’s complaint alleges a litany of problems and mistakes in Maricopa County unfairly tainted Arizona’s general election results.

