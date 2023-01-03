Scores of spectators and participants packed a Mohave County Law and Justice Center courtroom in Kingman for a Tuesday morning ceremony conducted by Presiding Superior Court Judge Steve Moss. He said area communities and their residents can be proud and confident in the judicial officers who were sworn into office and began new terms on the bench.

“I’ve worked with these folks for many years. These are members of our communities who we can truly trust with our life, liberty and property,’’ Moss said. He granted retired Arizona Court of appeals Judge Shelly Weisberg the privilege of swearing in Superior Court Judges, Commissioners and lower Court judges, noting that Weisberg had trained and mentored many of them for decades.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.