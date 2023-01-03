Scores of spectators and participants packed a Mohave County Law and Justice Center courtroom in Kingman for a Tuesday morning ceremony conducted by Presiding Superior Court Judge Steve Moss. He said area communities and their residents can be proud and confident in the judicial officers who were sworn into office and began new terms on the bench.
“I’ve worked with these folks for many years. These are members of our communities who we can truly trust with our life, liberty and property,’’ Moss said. He granted retired Arizona Court of appeals Judge Shelly Weisberg the privilege of swearing in Superior Court Judges, Commissioners and lower Court judges, noting that Weisberg had trained and mentored many of them for decades.
Former Kingman City Council member and county prosecutor David Wayt was sworn in as Kingman Cerbat Justice Court Justice of the Peace as he takes the bench.
Also issued their oaths of office were Judges Pro Tempore, including newly retired Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady who has been appointed as a Pro Tem Justice Court Judge.
Elected in the August primary and unopposed in the November General Election, Christina Spurlock was sworn in to begin her first term as Clerk of Superior Court.
“They all work to fairly and faithfully uphold the law,” Moss said. ``I’m pleased to know them and proud to know them. You should be pleased and proud to know them too.”
Others administered oaths during the Law and Justice Center ceremony included Superior Court Judges Derek Carlisle, Eric Gordon, Lee Jantzen, Rick Lambert, Megan McCoy and Court Commissioners Kenneth Gregory and Billy Sipe, Lake Havasu City Justice Court Justice of the Peace Jill Davis and Bullhead City Justice Court Justice of the Peace Jon Moss. Judicial officers beginning new terms who were unable to attend the ceremony included Rick Williams, Doug Camacho, Aaron Demke and Dave Huerta.
Judge Moss wrapped up the ceremony in less than 15 minutes, proclaiming the Judiciary as the most efficient branch of local government.
Forty-five minutes after, and less than one mile from the legal officer ceremony, newly elected Treasurer Sueann Mello was sworn into office by Judge Carlisle at the Board of Supervisors meeting, that also marked the start of District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter’s run as Chairman of the Board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.