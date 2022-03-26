The Arizona legislature is soon expected to vote on a bill that would prevent Colorado River water rights from being transferred to other parts of the state. But until that law is passed, Mohave County will remain in the farming business.
Mohave County’s governing board voted on Monday to renew a lease agreement with Mohave Valley-based 4-B Farms, The company, which manages almost 160 acres of agricultural property surrounding 15 acres purchased by the county in 2018, will continue to produce alfalfa or other crops on the county’s land.
Mohave County put on its overalls and started its tractor more than four years ago, when the county’s governing board purchased the land. The $250,000 purchase was intended to ensure a vote in the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, and maintain oversight by the county over water rights jealously guarded by county supervisors for the past decade.
To maintain voting power in MVIDD decision-making, particularly in possible transfer agreements of the region’s water rights, that farmland must be worked - which led to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this week renewing a lease agreement with 4-B farms in 2020. The land was previously managed for more than 30 years by previous leasee, Wakimoto Farms.
The land was originally purchased by the county to allow county officials to oppose or possibly prevent the transfer of Fourth Priority Colorado River water rights from Western Arizona communities to other areas of the state. Under the county’s lease with 4-B Farms, the company will pay Mohave County $70 per acre, per year, to farm the land.
The continued lease agreement coincides with a bill introduced in the Arizona legislature by Reps. Tim Dunn (R-Yuma) and Regina Cobb (R-Kingman). The bill would prevent fourth-priority Colorado River water, assigned for use in Western Arizona’s river communities, from being transferred to areas outside of Mohave, Yuma and La Paz Counties.
The bill would not apply to a controversial water transfer agreement between GSC Farms, in Cibola, and the Central Arizona city of Queen Creek. That deal, which would transfer more than 2,000 acre-feet of Colorado River water rights from La Paz County to Central Arizona, now awaits possible approval by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
