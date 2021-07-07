The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is attempting to solve the problem of an underfunded pension system for county law enforcement. But as the county looks to local municipalities for guidance, Lake Havasu City officials say the system itself has flaws that need to be addressed.
Last month, supervisors stated their refusal to apply a quarter-cent sales tax for county residents, which may have led to a fully funded Public Safety Personnel Retirement System for county law enforcement over the next four years. As of this year, the system had less than half of the funding it needed to provide pensions for retiring law enforcement, fire and other public safety officials. Now the county is weighing other options, and Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter says county officials may learn from the possible success of Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City.
“What have (the cities) opted to do with their PSPRS liability?” Lingenfelter said Tuesday. “I hope the county will be able to reduce the total cost to Mohave County taxpayers, and I’m looking forward to more conversations with county staff.”
Without a tax increase, two additional options are now available to supervisors under a proposal by Mohave County Financial Services Director Coral Loyd. Under the proposal, county officials could borrow $26.8 million from other county funds to repay its Public Safety Personnel Retirement System liability, and possibly save taxpayers about $17 million in interest fees over the next 16 years. The second option would require refinancing the unfunded pension liability by issuing bonds over the next 14 years. The second option would save taxpayers an estimated $14.2 million in interest fees over the next 16 years.
Lingenfelter said at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting that further analysis would be needed before the county reached a final decision.
The retirement system doesn’t just serve Mohave County and its municipalities, however. The system comprises more than 60,000 members throughout Arizona, with an investment portfolio controlled by state economists. County supervisors last month expressed dismay at how the system was run, and Lake Havasu City officials appeared to agree this week.
According to Assistant Lake Havasu City Manager Anthony Kozlowski, only about half of the city’s own PSPRS liability is funded. As of this year, the city maintained about $60 million in unfunded liability.
“The city continues to pay into the fund each year,” Kozlowski said this week. “But Lake Havasu City would need to make additional payments of $4 million each year in order to fund 100% of that liability.”
At that rate, city officials say that liability won’t be paid off completely until 2036. Kozlowski says the city will have to proceed cautiously to restore funding to its public safety pension system – but that system may not be working as well as intended.
“(Our caution) is based on concerns with how poorly investments by the PSPRS system have done,” Kozlowski said. “…It is very important for Lake Havasu City to responsibly spend taxpayer dollars, and meet the promises we made for retirement of our police and fire personnel.”
According to previous statements by Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, however, complete funding of the city’s PSPRS fund may not be necessary – or even entirely desirable. Complete funding of the city’s PSPRS liability would be necessary, he said, only if every single public safety employee in the city were to retire, simultaneously.
City officials have said that instead, maintaining 70% to 75% of that liability would be sufficient to maintain a healthy retirement fund for the city’s public safety personnel.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to further explore solutions to its own underfunded pension system later this summer.
Hire a third party company to do the Math. Once balanced, we will know the budget, then Make it illegal for anyone to remove money from this fund. Problem solved. Economics 1 o 1
