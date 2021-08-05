KINGMAN – The Kingman Republican Women’s Club hosted State Reps. Dr. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and State Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) for a legislative update and to answer questions from attendees. The elected officials also updated the crowd on “election integrity” at the state level at the group’s monthly meeting in Kingman on Monday, Aug. 2.
Cobb, Biasiucci and Borrelli continue to claim voter fraud in the 2020 election, and shared how they and fellow Republicans feel elections can be made safer. One example includes new ballots with a series of anti-fraud measures.
Borrelli shined a flashlight on the sample ballot exposing the watermarks, holograms and QR code printed on the paper produced by Authentix.
According to the Yellow Sheet Report, the ballots could be five times more expensive to print than normal ballots, around 25 cents.
According to Cobb, the Arizona Legislature dedicated $12 million to printing the special ballots.
Despite over 60 lawsuits, multiple audits and conspiracy theories there is no verifiable evidence of widespread election fraud from the 2020 election nationwide or in Maricopa County. President Joe Biden won Arizona by over 10,000 votes, triggering a series of lawsuits and audits aiming to undermine the win.
Prior to the creation of the new ballots, conspiracy theories, one fueled by QAnon, claimed former President Donald Trump watermarked mail ballots, like the ones displayed at the meeting, to find cheating. The theory was part of the audit run by Cyber Ninja in Maricopa County. However, there is no evidence to support that theory.
“This? You cannot counterfeit this,” Borrelli said.
However, Borrelli said the ballots are not mandatory, but voluntary.
Penny Pew, district director for U.S. Rep. Dr. Paul Gosar, was in attendance and said these ballots should be welcomed.
“All that does is free up those officials that have to go through your ballots to help them,” Pew said. “I mean, if you don’t have nonsense going on, you take that out of the equation and then it helps them do their job.”
They also shared that the Senate purchased new machines that recount the ballots to see if they match the original audit number. According to the three legislators, the audit is “not complete.” Borrelli said Maricopa County is “undermining” voters and the state after claiming more work needs to be done to verify election results.
“We still need to go through a bunch more other things,” Borrelli said. “This was not a recount; this is a full forensic audit.”
Arizona Republicans passed a voting bill that will take people off the state’s Permanent Voter List, which sends mail ballots to early voters, if they do not vote once every two years. According to published reports, about 75% of Arizona voters are on the list and around 90% of Arizona voters used mail-in ballots in the 2020 election due to the pandemic. It is estimated that up to 200,000 people will be pushed off the early voting list.
With one of the longest Arizona Legislature sessions completed, the legislators explained several bills they’re most proud of and parts of the state budget.
Biasiucci said HB 2111, which makes Arizona a gun sanctuary state, gained support from all three legislators. Biasiucci said this bill is a win under the “dictator in D.C.,” and that the Second Amendment is a “God-given right.”
“He (President Biden) talks about taking away your guns. He talked about banning AR-15s; about taking away a high-capacity magazine,” Biasiucci said. “So we know we had to protect Arizona.”
Biasiucci said his bill targeting sex traffickers, and child sex crimes and sentencing, gained bipartisan support. He claimed sex trafficking and child sex crimes are prevalent at the border due to the cartels, which he hopes to address in the future.
“So we changed the laws. Arizona now, if you get charged with any kind of child sex crime, straight time, no early release, mandatory sentence 10 years, you’re not getting out.”
Cobb talked about the state budget and shared the passed tax cut, with an outcome of a 2.5% flat tax and a 4.5% maximum rate.
Cobb said they also passed a bill that worked around Proposition 208, which cuts the 3.5% surcharge for small businesses on income over $250,000 for a single individual to $500,000 for those filing jointly. However, the bill cuts funding for public schools that voters wanted through Proposition 208, which would have taxed high-wage earners. Part of the money would have gone toward teacher salaries. Arizona is seventh among states with the lowest teacher salaries.
Cobb said she is a plaintiff in a lawsuit against Proposition 208, which won 51.7% of the statewide vote in 2020.
Cobb also said $100 million is set in the budget to search for water outside Arizona. “It can be purchased elsewhere,” she said. “That is a huge deal to us.”
Cobb and Biasiucci also said the budget banned mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and mandatory masks in K-12 schools, and the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
After the “team” showed the bells and whistles of the ballots and bills, one attendee asked how information about election integrity can make it in the local newspaper. Cobb said information put in papers is “selective.”
“And it’s not just Kingman, it’s not just Bullhead City, Lake Havasu, it’s all over the state,” Cobb said. “It’s very selective of what we get to put on there.”
