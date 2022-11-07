Mohave County Justice officials unveiled a program this year to reduce the number of repeat offenders in custody at the county’s jail, as well as in the county court system. Now, the county’s governing board will discuss the possible hire of new officials next week to keep that program running.
The county’s “Reach Out” program began in July, under a $1 million grant from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The program is modeled after a similar program in Yavapai County, which has seen a substantial decline in recidivism since 2018. Mohave County’s “Reach Out” program now offers entry screening interviews for county inmates, with referrals to mental health services or substance abuse counseling immediately upon their release from custody.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the creation of a new “Inmate Release Coordinator” position to help facilitate that program. The new position would assist in handling in-custody court-ordered mental health services, according to county records, and would assist in special cases involving county inmates with mental health needs.
Salary for the new position would be about $65,500, including all employee-related expenses, funded through the re-entry program’s existing $2.3 million budget.
The request for new position came from Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, who issued an Oct. 26 memorandum to the board in reference to an increasing number of court-ordered mental health evaluations for county inmates.
“We have seen an increase in the number of ‘special cases’ involving those with some level of diminished capacity … many of these cases may not be appropriate or eligible for other levels of mental health services in the community, and these special cases require a great deal of staff time and attention.”
According to Schuster, the new position would relieve some of that burden on jail operational staff, and employees in the re-entry program would help ensure a more efficient and appropriate release plan and case management.
The county is also expected to vote on whether to accept an agreement with the Mohave Substance Treatment Education & Prevention Partnership, to provide funding for one existing inmate release coordinator. The position identifies inmates who may be likely to suffer from opioid dependence, and refers those individuals to community substance abuse and mental health services.
Mohave County’s “Reach Out” program began through grant funding awarded by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, as part of a national $600 million settlement by Manhattan-based McKinsey & Co. for the company’s alleged role in the opioid pandemic. That funding was distributed to 47 states, for use in programs intended to eliminate opioid addiction and reduce recidivism among inmates in reference to substance abuse disorders.
Mohave County was awarded $2.3 million in that lawsuit, which will be used to fund the “Reach-Out” program for the next three years. In September, Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius pledged support for continuing the program’s budget in perpetuity.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote Monday on whether to approve the creation of the county’s new inmate release coordinator position at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
