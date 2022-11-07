Mohave County Jail

Mohave County Justice officials unveiled a program this year to reduce the number of repeat offenders in custody at the county’s jail, as well as in the county court system. Now, the county’s governing board will discuss the possible hire of new officials next week to keep that program running.

The county’s “Reach Out” program began in July, under a $1 million grant from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. The program is modeled after a similar program in Yavapai County, which has seen a substantial decline in recidivism since 2018. Mohave County’s “Reach Out” program now offers entry screening interviews for county inmates, with referrals to mental health services or substance abuse counseling immediately upon their release from custody.

