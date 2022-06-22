Lake Havasu City residents received an unwelcome surprise last September, after a typographical error resulted in school district residents being overtaxed by millions of dollars. As Mohave County officials prepare to set tax rates again this year, new safeguards have been implemented to prevent that overtaxation from happening again.
Extra care and oversight will be expected of Mohave County officials this year after Lake Havasu Unified School District residents were overbilled by $4.5 million. The mistake was caused by a scrivener’s error, which increased tax levies for 7,145 Havasu tax accounts by almost 300%. The tax rate, which should have been billed at 0.2259%, instead had a rate of 0.7333%.
Havasu taxpayers were given the option to seek reimbursement when the error was discovered, with the county waiving a $25 processing fee for residents to do so.
Despite offer by county, few Havasu residents requested refund
According to statements this week by the Mohave County Treasurer’s Office, only 657 refund requests - about 9% of all affected taxpayer accounts - were issued to the county. The treasurer’s office has refunded about $80,000 to those residents as of April.
For taxpayers who did not request a refund for their school district taxes, last year’s overpayments will be applied to future taxes to the school district. The school district tax area now has a prepaid balance of about $800,000, not all of which may be the direct result of last year’s error.
That balance will be applied as part of the county’s annual tax roll process, which is set to occur in late August or early November.
Overbilling happens, but county officials applying greater caution
According to county treasury officials, other instances of overbilling more commonly occur when taxpayers round up their payments, or when they submit an amount to cover multiple years’ worth of taxes. The latter of those two possibilities, he said, is common among taxpayers who own several low-value parcels of vacant land in Havasu.
But for everyone else, the treasurer’s office will exercise greater diligence on future tax rolls. According to county officials, additional safeguards have been put in place by Mohave County Financial Services and the Treasurer’s Office, including a year-over-year fluctuation analysis of levy rates.
