Mohave County saw its unemployment rate drop in May a couple full percentage points faster than the rest of the state as Arizona’s economy starts to rebound following stay at home orders. But the county is still the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic in terms of employment.
Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Krueger said the stay at home orders came at a particularly busy time in Lake Havasu City, just as spring break was getting started and the Easter season on its way. She said small retailers were hit hard and even some sole proprietors were technically unemployed during the shutdown. Kreuger said the hospitality industry was also particularly hard hit, and due to the pervasiveness of the tourism industry throughout the city and county that likely played a large role in Mohave County’s higher unemployment rate.
“Our community and county have realized a great downturn in our collective economy based on the shutdown due to Covid-19,” said James Gray, CEO of the Partnership for Economic Development. “Unemployment rose from sectors that were most impacted from the closure of the hospitality and related sectors.”
Arizona released its May unemployment figures this week and for the second month in a row Mohave County finds itself with the 14th highest rate out of the 15 counties in the state at 13.8 percent. Overall, Arizona reported an 8.7 percent unemployment rate and Mohave County was one of just three counties above 10 percent. Although the number of unemployed people in the county is still high, it also fell faster than nearly every other county dropping 5.5 percent from 19.3 unemployment reported in April.
Yuma County has the highest unemployment rate in the state at 17.8 percent, after seeing the largest drop in the state of 5.9 percent. But Yuma was also struggling with unemployment before covid-19 with a 17.2 percent unemployment rate in May 2019.
Mohave County’s unemployment rate was just 5.5 percent in May 2019, which was within 1 percent of the state average at the time. The county’s year over year rise in unemployment of 8.3 percent is 3.3 percent more than Coconino County, which saw the second largest year over year rise in the state, and is more than double Arizona’s 4.1 percent unemployment increase from May 2019.
According to 2018 numbers from the Arizona Office of Tourism there were a total of 192,000 tourism jobs state wide. Although Mohave County made up only 2.9 percent of Arizona’s population in 2018, its 7,090 tourism jobs made up 3.7 percent of the state’s tourism workforce. So tourism and hospitality are more important to the local economy than it is for the average county.
That contributed to Mohave County’s unemployment rate skyrocketing in April by almost 12 percent to 19.3 percent. It also helps explain the larger-than-normal drop in unemployment from last month as the stay at home order has been lifted and the hospitality businesses started calling people back to work.
“Some of the employees didn’t feel comfortable coming back but a lot of them did – a great many of them actually did,” said Matt Brewster, President of the Lake Havasu Hospitality Association. “They came back and they came back fast.”
Brewster said some of the employees who declined to return have cited fear of returning to work during the health crisis, while others have simply moved on to another city.
“I know some people like to say, ‘Oh, they are not fearful, they just want to collect unemployment,’” Krueger said. “In some cases that might be true, but I don’t think we should do the walk of shame for those folks. If they are truly concerned then we need to recognize that people have those concerns.”
Brewster said the Hospitality Association is also seeing a rise in people who are applying for and accepting jobs with lower pay than they were making prior to the closures.
“They had other jobs that, because of covid they were affected and unemployed,” he said. “Those businesses haven’t come back yet, or aren’t coming back. So we do see that influx of higher skilled people working in lower skill requirement jobs.”
While some hospitality jobs are starting to come back, others will likely take some time.
“Some of our hospitality partners are still struggling,” Brewster said. “We have some really good highlights with our travel. Naturally Lake Havasu has received a lot of great travel benefit from being open as opposed to California. But still on the employees side there are still areas that we haven’t brought everybody back because of the jobs that they are doing, or because we can’t really do those type of activities the way we were before.”
Brewster said employees who work events and banquets are probably the most adversely affected right now. He said that includes many hotels, resorts and restaurant employees in town.
“Entertainment is still not really coming back,” he said. “For example, at (London Bridge Resort) we have specific group events or group activities, special events where families get together for birthdays or business events, or large groups coming in for activities or education programs. Those are not happening right now. Our banquets, events, and activities departments are all affected by this. That affects the whole line of staff for catering and events. They don’t have work to come to.””
Brewster said the Hospitality Association is concerned about a potential backslide in the event of a second wave, but said consistent guidelines and messaging would be helpful for the industry.
“Our hope is that there is stability instead of these changes and last minute decisions that change how we engage,” he said. “If there is stability we can at least normalize what is going to happen and how it is going to flow. As we open up a little bit more, hopefully moving into that next stage where we can start to have some of those activities and events that will help (bring more people back.)”
But Kreuger said it is anybody’s guess when Arizona will be able to move on to phase two of the state’s plan to reopen. She said she expects to see the city’s unemployment rate flatten out through the summer, but hopefully things will be better by the fall and more types of events and gatherings will allow for more jobs to return.
Although the unemployment numbers are high now, Brewster said he is concerned that it could be difficult to find available workers in the coming months. That isn’t a new issue in Lake Havasu City. He said employers’ struggles to hire workers is part of the reason the county’s unemployment rate was at 5.5 percent to begin with.
“There are a lot of transient employees that come through Lake Havasu,” he said. “We receive and send out our fair share. It makes it difficult to keep somebody for a long period of time, as well as finding good people that are consistent. And employee housing before this was also extremely thin, so even getting people to move to the area to live for a period of time was difficult.”
Most of those challenges will likely still be in place once the hospitality industry is ready to start ramping back up its workforce again.
“Our fears are that when that happens we will be back to where we were last year and we will be struggling to find enough good employees,” Brewster said.
