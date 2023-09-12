Steve Moss

Two top legal authorities have indicated that public safety interests and the justice system will suffer if the Mohave County Board of Supervisors follows through with contemplated across the board general fund budget cuts of 18%. Presiding Superior Court Judge Steve Moss and County Attorney Matt Smith have submitted reports to county manager Sam Elters offering dismal assessment of implementation of cost cutting measures.

“The BOS’s recent action has already negative impacted our office morale, recently contributed to the exit of an experienced prosecutor and cast a cloud of uncertainty for attorney prospects,” Smith wrote on Sept. 8. “Should the BOS move forward to reduce the MCAO budget by any amount, and especially 18%, the BOS will effectively defund law enforcement and severely impact public safety.”

