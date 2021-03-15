Mohave County’s library system will reopen fully to the public by next week, after a vote on Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
Libraries have operated for almost a year with reduced access, in an effort to mitigate the potential spread of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With restaurants returning to full occupancy and businesses reopening, Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius said at this week’s Board of Supervisors meeting that there’s no reason to not fully reopen the library system.
“It came to my attention that a year into this, our libraries are still closed for browsing, tutors and everything people like using the libraries for,” Angius said. “With the changes to the (governor’s) executive order and direction from the state, I’m starting to get complaints and inquiries.”
Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter appeared to agree with Angius at Monday’s meeting.
“The governor has mandated that all schools go to in-classroom learning by the end of spring break. Libraries are obviously a component used in the educational process and a resource for students … I think it’s time to open them up.”
Mohave County libraries have operated since last year with aisles closed to browsing, and socially-distanced computer seating. Access to library gathering areas has been limited, patrons were required to specifically request books for checkout as of last week.
“It’s been a year,” Lingenfelter said. “These are taxpayer-funded facilities, and this is an example of the way government overcomplicates things. If people aren’t comfortable with going to places like the library, they don’t have to go. But don’t ruin it for someone else who needs it. Open it up without restrictions and let individuals choose what’s best for them and their families.”
According to Mohave County Library Director Kathryn Pennell, her staff is capable of fully reopening the county’s libraries.
“I think our staff feels like they can handle things at this level,” Pennell said. “Our staff will do whatever they can to make sure this works. But we want to continue to limit seating and accommodate physical distancing. We want people to come in and do what they need to do.”
Pennell, however, reserved concerns as to how safe that reopening may be. Vaccinations for Mohave County residents younger than 65 remain on the horizon, and reopening too soon could be a dangerous proposition.
“Half of my staff is between 50 and 64 years old,” Pennell said. “They’re not open for vaccinations. We’re trying to not only protect the public but our staff as well. We don’t even have a mask mandate.”
Mohave County Manager Sam Elters described the library’s limited operations as an interim solution – with vaccine efforts still on the way, the library’s restricted operations have until this week offered a balanced approach in continuing to serve county residents.
“The idea of opening it up where people can come and go … it remains a bit challenging,” Elters said. “We want to open it up, but we’re just trying to measure ourselves getting there.”
Although it may remain challenging, Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould says the past year has educated residents in taking necessary precautions.
“People know to spread themselves out,” Gould said. “They’ve been conditioned to. I’m not sure that’s a good thing.”
The Mohave County Library system is expected to fully reopen by Monday, according to county public information officer Roger Galloway.
