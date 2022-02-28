After years of effort by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the county’s governing board could approve the lease of federal land for a new sheriff’s substation in Mohave Valley.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to decide next week whether to approve an application by county staff to lease — and eventually purchase — federal land toward that purpose, controlled by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The application would be filed with the BLM’s field office in Lake Havasu City.
According to a board action proposed by County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, the county could lease as much as 70.42 acres of land from the BLM, which has been slated for sale or lease by the agency. The acquisition process would require months of review and county expense to obtain environmental and cultural clearances for the land, before any lease could occur.
The Board of Supervisors has already appropriated $5 million toward the development of possible new and existing substations, with $1 million budgeted for this fiscal year alone.
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster called for replacements of sheriff’s substations in Havasu and in the Mohave Valley area as early as 2019, as part of a 10-year strategic plan submitted by Schuster to the county’s governing board.
The Mohave Valley substation has been in service for more than 30 years. According to Schuster’s statements in 2019, the department has outgrown the facility, which can no longer meet the needs of its surrounding community. And according to Schuster, the facility’s remote location has resulted in severely limited internet accessibility or compatibility with new technology - such as department body cameras.
“The substation located in Mohave Valley is past due for replacement,” Schuster said in his strategic plan. “It is no longer adequate or functional, and is infested with rodents and insects. Layers of vermin carcasses have been removed from the attic and health issues are a major concern. The location is not practical, and pesticides from abutting farm land routinely impact the property.”
In 2019, Schuster proposed that 80% of the sheriff’s office internal budget savings be transferred to a newly created Sheriff’s Building Fund, which would be used solely for the replacement of substations such as those in Havasu, Mohave Valley and Beaver Dam.
The sheriff’s office has also long sought renovation or replacement of its Havasu substation. A compromise was presented to the board for Havasu and Mohave Valley residents three years ago, under which a new sheriff’s substation near the Franconia traffic interchange on Interstate 40.
The construction of that facility would have required a unanimous vote among supervisors to continue a quarter-cent sales tax that was set to expire in November 2019. No action was taken by the board of supervisors at that time.
The county’s governing board is scheduled to vote on the acquisition of BLM for the new station at its next meeting Monday in Kingman. The vote may be cast as part of the county’s Consent Agenda, which would require no prior discussion by the board.
