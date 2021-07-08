Mohave County is home to more than a quarter of the Delta variant coronavirus cases in Arizona, according to the county health department.
Health officials first reported last month that the “Delta” variant of the coronavirus was detected in Mohave County. Now the county – possessing less than 3% of Arizona’s population – is the source of more than one quarter of all Delta variant cases statewide, according to state data as of July 1.
“The combination of low vaccination rates, individuals staying inside air-conditioned spaces and an increase in the number of tourists from other states – which are experiencing increases in Delta variant cases – are likely contributing to the spread of the variant in Mohave County,” Mohave County Health Director Denise Burley said on Thursday.
The “Delta” variant was first detected in India last fall, and is said to be about 60% more transmissible than the strain of the virus that led to last year’s pandemic. As of July 1, Burley said 25.4% of all “Delta” variant cases recorded in Arizona were found in Mohave County. Of those cases, 27% of patients were hospitalized and 6% died as result of the infection. About 9% of reported “Delta” variant patients were fully inoculated against the coronavirus. The “Delta” variant is now the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and is expected to follow suit in the U.S. this summer.
“The Mohave County Department of Public Health continues to work closely with the Arizona Department of Health Services to address the increase in Delta variant cases. The key is working toward the prevention of covid-19 in the county by increasing vaccination rates in the population.”
According to statements by Burley at this week’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, Lake Havasu City saw the largest increase in coronavirus cases in Mohave County between May and June. And at Havasu Regional Medical Center, health officials say about 15% of sequenced cases have identified the “Delta” strain among patients.
“Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors,” said Havasu Regional Medical Center Communications Director Corey Santoriello this week. “We continue to follow current CDC guidance regarding safety and infection control protocols for healthcare personnel, just as we have throughout the pandemic.”
According to Santoriello, face coverings, hand hygiene and social distancing measures remain effective protections against the coronavirus, but vaccination is a powerful defense as well.
“Coronavirus vaccines are effective and safe,” Santoriello said. “They can keep you from getting and spreading the virus that causes covid-19. Vaccines can also help keep you from getting seriously ill, even if you do get covid-19.”
Kingman Regional Medical Center announced a concerning increase in covid-19-related hospitalizations on Thursday, citing the Delta variant’s growth in the county. The number of new covid cases diagnosed at the Kingman hospital jumped by 72 percent in the past two weeks, according to a news release from the hospital. Twenty-four covid patients are currently hospitalized.. Of the covid-19-related hospitalizations at KRMC in the last 30 days, 93 percent were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated, the release said. The hospital announced surge plans on Thursday, including an expanded ICU and additional patient isolation spaces.
State health officials say vaccination is possibly the most potent protection against all current strains of the coronavirus. And according to Arizona Department of Health Services Director Cara Christ, the “Delta” variant is going to do the most harm to Arizona residents who have yet to be vaccinated against the virus.
Of all 15 Arizona counties, Mohave ranked seventh this week for total people who have been fully vaccinated. But according to Arizona Health Department data, Mohave County was ranked last in the percentage of its residents who have been vaccinated. As of Thursday, only 37% of Mohave County residents having been inoculated.
“What we’re seeing throughout the state is an increase in the number of Delta strains of the virus out of those we’ve sampled,” Christ said. “The majority of those cases have resulted in hospitalization and death in people who have been unvaccinated. We anticipate this is going to be a pandemic among unvaccinated people.”
According to Christ, about half of all Arizona residents have now been vaccinated against the coronavirus. And with vaccines now available at most pharmacies throughout the state, Christ says Arizona officials have been proactive about making that vaccine readily available to all residents.
“If you look at all of the different states, Arizona did well during the pandemic for the population we have, and we were extremely aggressive in making the vaccine readily available to everyone.”
Christ says the “Delta” variant of the virus may not be its final mutation, and health officials are alert for any new strains of the virus. But the Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson brands of the vaccine have proven effective in preventing infection by the “Delta” strain.
“It’s in Arizona already,” Christ said. “There have been about 186 cases statewide that have been sequenced. We’re really trying to encourage everyone to get the vaccine. That is how we will get beyond the pandemic.”
