Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix announced his retirement this week, after more than three decades of service.
Hendrix announced his decision Thursday to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, pending the expiration of his contract through Scottsdale-based human resources company Educational Services Incorporated.
A Mohave County employee since 1984, Hendrix started his career in public service with the county’s Public Works Department. He ultimately became director of the Public Works Department before being appointed to serve as the county’s administrator in 2013. Hendrix retired from his position as administrator in 2014, and was rehired in 2014 as Mohave County Manager.
“I’ve been with the county 36 years,” Hendrix said Thursday. “I’m 62 years old. My mom passed away, and my wife said that it’s time to enjoy ourselves. It’s hard to leave … I couldn’t have asked for a better place to be, or better people to work with.”
Hendrix says he’s planning to enjoy the great outdoors with his wife, and is looking forward to traveling the country in his mobile home. With friends and family throughout the country, Hendrix says it may be the perfect time to revisit old acquaintances.
“The county took a considerable amount of my time,” Hendrix said. “I’m getting old. But the thing I’m most proud of is the people I worked with. In 36 years I’ve seen this county change, and we’ve accomplished wonderful things. I’m proud to have been a part of it.”
With Hendrix’s departure, Mohave County supervisors may soon seek a replacement. According to Hendrix, the county could look to its own ranks for a new county manager, or advertise for the position nationwide. Whichever the case may be, Hendrix says the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will likely decide on how to proceed as soon as they are able.
