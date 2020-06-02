As peaceful and violent protests take place throughout the country this week, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster is funding to purchase body cameras for his deputies.
Law enforcement body cameras have long been a luxury difficult for the sheriff’s office to justify, requiring a taxpayer cost of hundreds of thousands of dollars per year to maintain. But with help of funding from the Arizona Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, body cameras may finally be within reach.
“The investment could save on the county insurance pool, and it would be a wise investment for us to move forward and limit our liability,” Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix said at Monday’s meeting of the county’s Board of Supervisors. “We have a vendor who provides the entire package for about $300,000 annually, and we have $500,000 budgeted in the proposal.”
Due to the flexibility of CARES Act funding, Hendrix said, additional money could be diverted this year into the county’s contingency and capital improvement funds for the county’s FY 2021 budget. Mohave County received $9.1 million in Arizona stimulus funding under the CARES Act, reimbursing all payroll costs for public health and public safety employees based on a formula calculated by the U.S. Department of Treasury.
A portion of that funding, Hendrix said, could be used to equip Mohave County law enforcement with body cameras in addition to provisions requested this year under a “10-year plan” proposed by Schuster last year. Although body cameras were long a desire of Schuster’s for the sheriff’s office, his plan did not include the additional expense, instead focusing on Schuster’s need for additional staff and salary compression.
According to Schuster, however, the expense of body cameras for his deputies will be a factor to be seriously considered by Mohave County supervisors at this year’s budget session.
“It will be about $1.4 million over a five-year period,” Schuster said. “And we would need additional staffing for the (body camera) system. From day-one, I’ve wanted body cameras. But when we put together the 10-year plan, our needs involved staffing. When I hear that additional funding is coming to the plate, I would love to get body cameras … I think it is long overdue.”
Mohave County Supervisors Hildy Angius and Jean Bishop appeared to support Schuster’s proposal at Monday’s meeting. But Schuster was adamant that he could not sacrifice his 10-year plan, which was intended to address longstanding issues of staffing and salary compression within the department, for those body cameras.
“I want to make sure the board understands that this will be an ongoing cost,” Schuster said. “Once the cost is put in place, it must be a budgeted cost. It must be something you’re ready for year after year. If I’m going to spend $400,000 on body cameras and civilian staff – that is the same as four deputy positions I could have on the street. If we get body cameras, I applaud it … but I would like to maintain your consideration for the 10-year plan because it is making an impact.”
According to Schuster, the greatest expense in equipping deputies with body cameras will be the need for storage space. The amount of hard drive space required for body camera footage from every deputy on duty was described by Schuster as “astronomical,” and would require a staff of civilian employees to redact such footage in the event that footage is requested by the public.
Schuster says civilian employees of the county will be required to play through each recording and use special editing software to redact those recordings, should that footage be requested by the public. According to Schuster, the time can be time-consuming, requiring as long as six hours to redact three hours of video – A task requiring the skills of three law enforcement officers at the Lake Havasu City Police Department.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department was among the first law enforcement agencies in Mohave County to require body cameras for its officers, since 2013. In Havasu, the police department budgets about $83,000 annually for the cost of body camera equipment and data storage.
“We believe strongly in visibility and transparency,” Schuster said. “And a picture speaks a thousand words.”
Days after Schuster’s proposal to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, the Arizona Legislative Democrats called on Gov. Doug Ducey to consider backing legislation that would require body cameras for all law enforcement officers throughout the state.
The Democratic organization on Tuesday cited civil unrest after the alleged murder of Minnesota resident George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in what protesters and national civil rights organizations have labeled an act of racially-motivated police brutality.
The Arizona Legislative Democrats have also called for mandatory investigation of any use of deadly force through extra-jurisdictional partnerships (something already practiced by the Lake Havasu City Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office), and have asked for legislation creating a database of disciplinary records for all law enforcement officers within Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.