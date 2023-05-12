Federal officials are preparing to decide on possible future water restrictions throughout the Southwest. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is accepting public comment on that proposal through the end of this month - And Mohave County officials have a few things to say about it.
The Mohave County board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to approve the submission of comments to Bureau of Reclamation officials in reference to the agency’s April 2023 Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. The BOR document prescribes possible solutions to record-low water levels at Lakes Mead and Powell, which could affect water rights to communities throughout the Lower Colorado River Basin.
Those solutions include cuts specific to each Lower Basin state, based on legal priorities that each user has to the allocation of that water. It is a measure that would primarily benefit California, critics have said, which maintains more than 3 million acre-feet of Colorado River water rights on agricultural land throughout Southern California.
An alternative posed by reclamation officials would prescribe cuts to Colorado River water rights based on percentages of water used by cities, farms, tribes or other entities in the Lower Basin. A third option would call for no action to curb water use beyond existing guidelines within the 2019 Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan.
The “no action” alternative may eventually result in a “dead pool” at Glen Canyon and Hoover dams, according to Reclamation officials, in which water levels would become too low to generate electricity or provide water to downstream communities.
The draft proposal, and whatever measure is approved later this year by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, could reduce Colorado River water use by more than 2 million annual acre-feet among Lower Basin states in 2024, with successively larger cuts until 2027.
The county’s proposed comments were compiled by Phoenix-based law firm, Clark Hill. According to Clark Hill officials, the Bureau’s draft proposal itself is flawed in that it lacks discussion of what possible environmental effects that any of the proposed alternatives will have on communities that rely entirely on Fourth Priority Colorado River water rights.
“The Colorado River is the lifeblood of the communities within Mohave County,” Clark Hill officials said. “Many of these Mohave County communities hold Colorado River entitlements, and are wholly (or almost wholly) dependent upon fourth-priority water entitlements for their survival.”
And although other Colorado River entitlement holders may have alternative water sources, some Mohave County communities have only the river to rely on. According to county records, fourth-priority water contractors in Mohave County include Lake Havasu City, Bullhead City, EPCOR, the Mohave County Water Authority and the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, among others. Almost all of those entities already pump a portion of their water from wells, according to Clark Hill, but all of them rely on water from the Colorado River. In Mohave County, no other surface water supplies exist.
“Without fourth-priority water supplied to these communities, these communities will literally dry up,” Clark Hill officials said. “Protection of the river, these communities and these water users is Mohave County’s primary concern.”
According to Clark Hill, there are no “ideal” solutions in the Bureau’s draft proposal, and the agency could fail to achieve an equitable or sustainable outcome for river communities if the draft is not modified.
“The first alternative would be particularly onerous and unsustainable for Arizona, and communities in Mohave County in particular,” Clark Hill said. “Under that alternative, Arizona fourth-priority entitlement holders would absorb the bulk of the reductions.”
The second alternative, which would prescribe cuts based on a percentage of use by specific communities on the Colorado River basin, would provide a more equitable and sustainable outcome for river communities, Clark Hill said.
But according to the law firm’s proposed comments, Reclamation officials have still failed to consider the environmental impact of shortage conditions for communities that might otherwise see their only source of municipal water taken from them.
“(Reclamation) has failed to objectively evaluate all reasonable alternatives, as it is required to do, because it appears to have not evaluated any alternatives that substantially meet Reclamation’s stated purpose and need for this project.”
According to Clark Hill, the Bureau of Reclamation’s draft proposal remains inadequate, and further review of the environmental impact of any decision by the bureau should be considered.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve Clark Hill’s comments to the Bureau of Reclamation, at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
Public comment on the bureau’s report may also be submitted via email to CRinterimops@usbr.gov, or by telephone at 602-609-6739.
To send comments by mail, write to Reclamation, 2007 Interim Guidelines SEIS Project Manager, Upper Colorado River Basin Region, 125 South State Street, Suite 8100, Salt Lake City, UT 84138.
The Bureau of Reclamation will accept public comment on the issue until May 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.