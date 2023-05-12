Colorado River water users anticipate dry 2024, deep cuts

The Colorado River south of Lake Havasu City.

 Courtesy Photo

Federal officials are preparing to decide on possible future water restrictions throughout the Southwest. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is accepting public comment on that proposal through the end of this month - And Mohave County officials have a few things to say about it.

The Mohave County board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to approve the submission of comments to Bureau of Reclamation officials in reference to the agency’s April 2023 Draft Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement. The BOR document prescribes possible solutions to record-low water levels at Lakes Mead and Powell, which could affect water rights to communities throughout the Lower Colorado River Basin.

