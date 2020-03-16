Mohave County is considering an emergency operations center to aid the county’s response to the coronavirus outbreak with testing for the virus already under way, though no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed locally.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors held an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss recent and unforeseen developments concerning the current situation with the pandemic that is wreaking havoc across the country and the globe. As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus continues to climb, new information and recommendations have been coming quickly leading to the supervisors’ decision to hold a meeting to gauge the county’s response.
One of many things discussed during the meeting is the county’s potential interest in opening up an emergency operations center. Emergency Services Coordinator Mike Browning told the supervisors that EOCs have typically been set up at the Sheriff’s Office, but have also been done at public works and development services depending on the exact nature of the emergency.
Browning explained that EOCs are an opportunity for the county to coordinate its efforts across multiple county departments and outside agencies.
“What it does is it allows us to utilize internal staff as well as bring in outside partners — agencies like Red Cross, utilities, fire districts, law enforcement, healthcare — and have those conversations during a disaster and in preparation for a disaster on what we need to do as a community to better organize and coordinate those response needs,” Browning said. “So by working towards this activity right now it strengthens those small fire districts, the cities, and the county’s response so that we are all on the same page and functioning under the same guidance and operations plans.”
Browning said communication is particularly important during a time like this as multiple organizations respond to the pandemic in real time with updated recommendations.
“There are so many things being communicated from so many different levels, we don’t need to lose that at the local level,” Browning said. “So by having public works available, flood control staff, administrative staff and the health department working together in an EOC setting it give us a better opportunity to make sure that what we are doing is well coordinated.”
Browning also brought up the possibility of the supervisors voting to declare an emergency, which he said would open up avenues for funding, and make Mohave County available to receive relief funds as they become available from the state and federal governments.
Testing in Mohave
Tests for the coronavirus are available in Mohave County, but it isn’t clear exactly how many people have been tested locally.
Mohave County Public Health Department Nursing Services Manager Lin Valentine said testing available through the Arizona State Public Health Lab is coordinated with the county health department and prospective patients must meet three requirements to qualify for testing. Health officials said as of Monday morning the department had approved a total of eight tests with six coming back negative, while they await results from the other two.
But recently, private institutions have also been approved to start conducting testing. Valentine said those tests are not reported to the county health department so the total number of tests within the county is unknown. Public Health Director Denise Burley did note, however, that the county would immediately be notified of any positive tests conducted by private institutions.
