Traffic Signal

Crews work on the traffic signal on U.S. 93 at Last Stop in White Hills.

 Google

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors earlier this year asked state officials to remove a recently installed stoplight on U.S. 93 for fear that the light might cause future accidents. That request went unheeded - And several accidents later, county officials could now take their complaint to local state legislators.

The offending stoplight was installed last year near the Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills. And for a highway designed to prioritize the uninterrupted flow of traffic, county officials say the stoplight  is an interruption that many travelers aren’t prepared for.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.