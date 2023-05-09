The Mohave County Board of Supervisors earlier this year asked state officials to remove a recently installed stoplight on U.S. 93 for fear that the light might cause future accidents. That request went unheeded - And several accidents later, county officials could now take their complaint to local state legislators.
The offending stoplight was installed last year near the Last Stop Travel Center in White Hills. And for a highway designed to prioritize the uninterrupted flow of traffic, county officials say the stoplight is an interruption that many travelers aren’t prepared for.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors issued a request to the Arizona Department of Transportation on March 15, asking that the stoplight be removed. Transportation Director Jennifer Toth dismissed that request in a March 24 response.
Director of Transportation: ‘No.’
“(The Department of Transportation) has reviewed the county’s concerns regarding the signalized intersection, and is focused on increasing safety while maintaining mobility along U.S. 93. Because of this, ADOT is unable to support the county’s request to remove the traffic signal.”
U.S. 93 offers countless travelers each year a direct route from Arizona to Las Vegas. And near the Arizona-Nevada border, those travelers are bound to pass through White Hills - A census-designated Mohave County community with a population of fewer than 400 residents. It has also been cited as one of the most dangerous highways in the U.S.
And according to Toth, continued development of U.S. 93 in Western Arizona will make traffic signals a necessity in maintaining public safety on U.S. 93.
“ADOT looks forward to working with Mohave County to develop short-term and long-term improvements to this segment of U.S. 93,” Toth said. “Access will continue to be an issue until alternative options are implemented. Some of those options could include a grade-separated interchange with a local agency collector road and/or a frontage road system.”
Department of transportation officials hope to add U.S. 93 to the planned I-11 corridor, which would create an interstate highway spanning from Nogales to Alberta. According to Toth, U.S. 93 will eventually be updated to meet federal standards for rural interstate highways. But until that happens, U.S. 93 in White Hills will require appropriate traffic signals to control access points along the highway.
Driving around the Transportation Department
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, several serious accidents have occurred near the traffic light since it was installed, most recently on May 1. And as the popular highway continues to see use by travelers to Las Vegas, those accidents may continue to put the driving public at risk.
“(The Arizona Department of Transportation) has no intention of addressing our concerns,” Johnson said in a proposal to pursue the issue with the state’s legislature. “As a county, there is probably little more we can do, but we can ask our Arizona legislators to investigate the matter.”
Johnson says the stop light’s presence in White Hills raises questions of its own - Such as how it was installed without consideration of warrants as required in Arizona’s Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices.
“U.S. 93 is considered a rural principal arterial road, which means traffic is moving at high speed,” Johnson said. “This highway demands uninterrupted traffic flow conditions, which a traffic signal installation negates. If we do not stand up and do something, we are going to see fatalities accruing at this location.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly vote on whether to raise the issue with state legislators Monday at the board’s next meeting in Kingman.
