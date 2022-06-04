It’s no secret that there’s an affordable housing shortage in Lake Havasu City, which city and county officials have sought to address for almost 15 years. Now, the Mohave County Community Services Department hopes to gauge shortcomings with a proposed housing needs assessment.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to decide next week on a possible request for proposals from agencies who may be willing to perform such an assessment for the areas of Parker and Havasu.
“There has been a housing shortage in Mohave County since the 2008 housing market crash,” said Michael Smith, Mohave County Community Services director. “The necessity for this assessment comes in for the county to fully understand the housing needs of its residents so it may take action in an attempt to fill the gap.”
According to the proposed request, Mohave County faces challenges including housing supply versus demand, a lack of new construction to keep up with an influx of new buyers and renters, inflation and supply chain shortages for necessary construction materials. The housing needs assessment would require that contracting agencies collect data and analysis for Havasu and Parker homeowners. It would also require an analysis of the area’s economic health, land inventory, and housing market demands. Ultimately, the assessment would be expected to provide insight for county officials, as well as implementation strategies and recommendations that could improve Southern Mohave County’s housing market.
“Over the past couple of years, home sales have had double-digit appreciation, which has contributed to Mohave County affordable housing needs,” Smith said. “Many landlords have raised their rent significantly over the past several years. If you compare home prices to wage rates, you will also see a very large gap in the rate at which they have both increased.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote Monday on whether to approve the Community Services Department’s request for proposal at its upcoming meeting in Kingman.
