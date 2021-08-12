The Western Arizona Economic Development District could lose its largest member next week, as Mohave County supervisors are scheduled to vote on whether to leave the regional organization.
The district was founded in 2001, representing economic development interests in the counties of Mohave, La Paz and Yuma. According to the organization’s website, its purpose is to undertake and promote effective economic development programs in Western Arizona. But according to County Supervisor Buster Johnson, no economic development projects have been brought to Mohave County by way of that partnership.
Mohave County was a member of the organization from 2001 to 2007, before leaving the Western Arizona Economic Development District as the Recession began. The county rejoined the district last December, but has yet to pay membership dues to the organization. As such, according to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Tyler Palmer, the county is legally permitted under the organization’s bylaws to withdraw.
“There are concerns about WAEDD’s operational structure, and grant applications to the U.S. Department of Commerce,” Palmer in an Aug. 4 filing with the Board of Supervisors. “It is recommended that Mohave County withdraw from the WAEDD and the WAEDD Board.”
Johnson issued a letter of withdrawal from the organization in an Aug. 4 letter to the district’s executive director, Alan Pruitt. Johnson was named to the district’s board of directors alongside Mohave County Economic Developer Tami Ursenbach last year. According to Johnson, the county’s economic development director did not have Mohave County’s approval before joining the district’s board of directors.
Johnson’s letter advised the Western Arizona Economic Development District to cease its use of a Mohave County government building address in connection with the district.
As of this week, the district continued to represent La Paz and Yuma Counties, as well as six tribal nations, and 10 cities and towns, according to its website.
Among those locations is Lake Havasu City, which is not a paying member of the district.
“The WAEDD has not administered any projects specific to Havasu in recent years,” said Assistant to the Lake Havasu City Manager Anthony Kozlowski this week. “Regional partnerships for issues pertaining to planning, economic development and other similar topics are very important. We will assess each situation independently to determine the return on investment for the city.”
Johnson was unable to comment on the county’s possible withdrawal from the district as of Thursday.
Pruitt was not available Thursday for an interview with Today’s News-Herald, but was willing to speak with reporters on the matter at a later date.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the county’s possible withdrawal from the district at its next meeting on Monday, in Kingman.
