A former employee of the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office was arraigned in Mohave Superior Court last week on charges of trafficking fentanyl and methamphetamine through the Yucca area.

Jennifer Springfield, 45, was arraigned alongside partner Billy Ray Johnson, 55, at an Oct. 20 hearing in Mohave County Superior Court. Springfield is now scheduled to appear in court at a hearing on Monday to discuss the possibility of reducing her $10,000 bond as she remains in custody at Mohave County Jail.

