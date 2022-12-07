Ron Gould

Ron Gould

Mohave County and the state of Arizona have certified the Nov. 8 general election results, but that doesn’t mean the party’s over. The Board of Supervisors will consider potential litigation nine days before Christmas.

Chairman Ron Gould has scheduled a Dec. 16 special Board of Supervisors meeting to consider bringing a lawsuit against Maricopa County, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, or both. Gould said Mohave County voters have been harmed by mistakes that occurred during the election in the state’s largest county.

Joe Joseph

Whose money will be used? Pro Bono's, money, I guess?

