Mohave County and the state of Arizona have certified the Nov. 8 general election results, but that doesn’t mean the party’s over. The Board of Supervisors will consider potential litigation nine days before Christmas.
Chairman Ron Gould has scheduled a Dec. 16 special Board of Supervisors meeting to consider bringing a lawsuit against Maricopa County, the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, or both. Gould said Mohave County voters have been harmed by mistakes that occurred during the election in the state’s largest county.
“We’re considering filing a lawsuit against Maricopa County for their poor handling of their election that’s disenfranchised the voters of Mohave County,” Gould said. “They make up such a large percentage of the population that their mistakes are bigger than the amount of votes that Mohave County turns out...and the problem is they’ve had 3 elections now that they’ve had serious problems.”
Gould said contemplated litigation would aim for a Court order directing Maricopa County to conduct its entire election once again, from scratch. He said it’s his understanding that litigation pitting one Arizona county against another goes directly to the state Supreme Court.
“We’re trying to get a new election in Maricopa County that’s run by somebody other than Maricopa County,” Gould said. “I think the Republicans were disenfranchised in Maricopa County. The problems they had on election day disenfranchised Republican voters more than democrat voters.”
Gould conceded the litigation is not his idea. He said out of state attorney Kurt Olsen reached out to him indicating he was “shopping for a plaintiff” and that other Arizona County’s might follow the lead of Mohave if the Board of Supervisors decided to go to Court, utilizing his legal services at no cost to local taxpayers.
Olsen is the same attorney who unsuccessfully lobbied Mohave County to file a lawsuit seeking abolition of vote counting machines in favor of a hand count process for the general election. County Elections Director Allen Tempert, when asked, has been an advocate for electronic tabulation, attesting to greater reliability, accuracy and speed than hand counting.
That a small county might take the state’s largest county to court could bring Mohave County more regional and national attention in the aftermath of recent media publicity regarding the Board of Supervisor’s reluctance for certifying the November 8 election results.
Jim Heath, an Emmy award winning television reporter and political analyst from Lake Havasu, a current Independant and former Mohave County Republican Party Chairman, said Board of Supervisors gamesmanship with the canvas was no public relations favor for Northwest Arizona.
“I can tell you without any hesitation that Mohave County looks like a county that hates democracy. When you start messing around with people’s votes, that makes you look nutty,’ Heath said. “That’s how the nation sees it. The week of publicity for Mohave County was not positive.”
(1) comment
Whose money will be used? Pro Bono's, money, I guess?
