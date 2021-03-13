The reopening of Mohave County’s libraries is overdue, according to County Supervisor Hildy Angius.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will debate the possible reopening of county libraries on Monday, almost a year after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Gov. Doug Ducey lifted occupancy restrictions for Arizona businesses last week, citing vaccination efforts and a lower number of reported coronavirus cases. According to Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, it may be time for library restrictions to be rescinded as well.
Last March, the county’s governing board ordered the closure of all county libraries in an effort to mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus among patrons and county employees. The libraries were reopened in July, but with restrictions. At the Lake Havasu City library branch, large sections of the facility have been closed to visitors since last year, with aisles barred in favor of online-only browsing through the library system’s virtual card catalogue.
Angius requested discussion on the possible full reopening of Mohave County’s libraries on Monday.
“It’s time to reopen our libraries,” Angius said this week. “People want to go to our libraries, and they’re paying for them. I think common sense has been lost in the pandemic, and I want to get it back. We’ve got restaurants and stores that are open now – I don’t really see a difference.”
Library staff at the Lake Havasu City branch referred questions to county librarary director Kathy Pennell, who refused to answer questions about library operations prior to Monday’s board meeting.
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould said he agreed with Angius’ proposal on Thursday.
“We need to get back to normal,” Gould said. “You can’t even browse for a book – you have to know what you’re looking for and asked them to bring it to the desk. It takes most of the pleasure out of going to the library.”
According to Gould, there may still be county residents who are apprehensive about returning to the library. But he would like to see the facilities reopen fully for those who are willing.
Despite restrictions, however, Mohave County Library patients haven’t been left wanting. Library facilities have seen a spike in digital book checkouts as of last year, with e-books and e-audiobooks showing increased popularity throughout the pandemic. Since the library’s initial closure in March, digital media checkouts increased by nearly 50%, according to October statements by Pennell.
