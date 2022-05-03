County officials are now pursuing a possible new location for the Mohave County Fairgrounds, after a decision by the county’s governing board this week.
Three parcels of federal land in the area of Shinarump Road, west of Kingman, are under consideration for a location that would house the fairgrounds, as well as a new location for the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The location was chosen due to its centralized location in Mohave County, paved access, and parcels large enough to accommodate a new fairgrounds. The location lies near existing sewer, power and water utilities, and is among the least costly options available.
The reason for the land’s relatively low cost, however, is that it is currently managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The designated lands lie in an area surrounding existing BLM wild horse and burro corrals, and have been designated for public acquisition. But according to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, that acquisition could take between three and five years before the county can develop the land.
“These types of projects take a long time to plan, design and deliver,” Elters said at Monday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting. “We will need funding, and we would not be able to budget or spend that funding without approval from the board. We will be back in front of (the board) several times.”
County officials are now expected to apply for use of the land. That application could take as long as 24 months for the BLM to process, Elters said, after which county officials could begin to craft a master plan for the facility once potential flaws or obstacles are identified. But all of that, Elters reassured the board on Monday, would depend entirely on approval from the board of supervisors.
“It’s safe to say that it would take three to five years,” Elters said. “I would hope we’d have it in place and well on its way while all of you are still sitting here on the board. And we won’t do anything with the current (fairgrounds) site until all activities have been successfully moved and are up and running.”
Members of the county’s governing board were largely in approval of moving the fairgrounds in future years.
“I think it’s a good location, and as centrally located in Mohave County as you can get,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter. “I’m glad it’s still going to be close to the county seat, and I’m glad to see motorsports are still going to be a huge part of that.”
Supervisor Buster Johnson had reservations, however.
“I think the location they found is a good location, but my personal opinion is that we haven’t done our job yet,” Johnson said. “We all want a rodeo, we all want a motorsports arena. What else do we want … RV hookups will be a big money maker, and we want to make the area self-sufficient.”
Elters agreed that additional planning for revenue-generating facilities at the new site will be a must for future endeavors. But county staff were cautious against moving too quickly.
“We wanted to make sure we didn’t get too far ahead of ourselves,” Elters said. “Once we start the process and put the pieces together … we’ve already reached out to one or two motorsports promoters. But we didn’t want to get ahead of you.”
Lingenfelter agreed with Johnson’s point, but remained in favor of moving forward with the new location.
“We need to diagnose what we need before we prescribe anything,” Lingenfelter said.
And according to Johnson, discretion would be needed before any plans were laid at all.
“This is a one-time shot for us to get the best (site) that we can get for the county,” Johnson said. “We should take time to make sure we’ll have the right amount of land for what we want to do.”
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 on Monday in favor of allowing Elters and his staff to proceed with the application process for BLM parcels available for the project, with Johnson opposing.
