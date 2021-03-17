KINGMAN – Mohave County will receive $41 million as part of the more than $2.6 billion in coronavirus relief set to go to Arizona communities. But some local elected officials are more excited about the money than others.
Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Buster Johnson called the relief “ridiculous.”
“It’s ridiculous that the federal government is giving so much money to small governments,” he said a day after U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Arizona) issued a news release stating Arizona cities, towns, counties and tribal communities will receive over $2.6 billion in critical coronavirus relief. “It’s a waste of money.”
Mohave County will receive over $41 million. It’s not clear what will be done with the money and there is some flexibility in terms of its usage.
“That will be for the board to decide,” Johnson said. “There are some strings attached to that money. ... If that was up to me, I would like to expand county services.”
County Manager Sam Elters said the county has no plans for the money just yet. “There are four criteria provided along,” he said. “But truly, we are still waiting for guidance and details.”
Elters said he knows that half of the money will be transferred to the county within the next 60 days. The other half is to be received no sooner than a year from now. The relief package has to be spent by the end of 2024.
County staff had a phone call with the Arizona County Supervisors Association staff last Friday about the funds.
While the funds might be “ridiculous” according to Johnson, it’s unlikely the county will send the money back to Washington. “That’s always a good question,” Johnson said. “But it will not do any good to send it back.”
During Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Hildy Angius of District 2 talked about the freedom the county will have in choosing how to use the money.
“The most interesting thing is that it can be used for basically anything; anything but lobbying,” she said. “That means for people, for citizens, for the county. We have a lot of talking to do.”
