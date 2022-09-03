When Mohave County medical examiner Archiaus Mosley announced last year that he would not be renewing a long-term extension of his contract with the county due to personal health issues, it left the county scrambling to find a suitable replacement.

Ultimately it led the county to adopt an unorthodox approach that put the CEO of a company that owns multiple funeral homes in the county - Serenity Memorial Group - in charge of the medical examiner office’s administration. In turn, Serenity hired Mosley to continue serving as the licensed medical examiner.

