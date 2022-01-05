It has been a year since history was made.
On Jan. 6 2021 a crowd of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol where members of Congress were in the process of certifying the election results of the 2020 election. When the last of the insurrectionists cleared the Capitol, $1.5 million of damage had been done and five people had died.
In his first address as president to a joint session of congress Joe Biden called Jan. 6 “the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War” In a recent interview with Laura Ingraham, Donald Trump said what happened at the Capitol was a “protest” and the real insurrection happened on Nov. 3, Election Day.
A lot of debate has surrounded the events of Jan. 6 2021, often with a heavily politicized slant. Here is what some Mohave County residents think of that historical day.
Mohave Perspective
Many in the Mohave County Republican Party have a different view than most about what happened on Jan. 6, according Mohave County GOP chair Jeanne Kentch.
“The Mohave County Republicans feel that this day was very sad,” Kentch said. “It was a sad day in history for our country and for Americans everywhere because never before has an administration done as much damage to our way of life or our economic freedoms in such a short period as the people who were certified.”
Kentch says that she and others don’t believe what happened on Jan. 6 was the fault of supporters who marched to the Capitol from the Stop the Steal rally.
“We have seen videos and spoken with witnesses from Mohave who were present that do not indicate that the force was brought on by the Republicans or conservatives,” Kentch said. “Many of us believe this was a staged event aimed at destroying President Donald Trump’s ability to run again.”
Other residents believe that what transpired on that day was meant as a wakeup call for politicians. Army veteran and 14 year Lake Havasu City resident Lou Robertson says the politicians needed to be woken up from their “liberal socialistic attitudes’’
“A lot of the politicians were scared but I personally don’t think any harm was going to come to them,” Robertson said.
Now Robertson says that the government is just wasting time and money with their investigation and they’re using it to distract from other issue such as inflation. Robertson also feels that political opponents are trying to pin the blame on Trump.
“He didn’t say invade the Capitol,” Robertson said.
However not every Mohave County resident feels that what occurred on Jan. 6 was a simply protest or a plot by the other side to discredit Trump.
Former candidate and Democrat activist J’aime Morgaine says she remembers watching the chaos at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“It was disturbing then and it’s even more disturbing now,” Morgaine said.
Morgaine says that she is confused about the revisionist narrative that some people are trying to push about what happened.
“I don’t understand why someone who calls themselves a constitutional patriot wouldn’t be more interested in the role that the White House played in what happened,” Morgaine said.
What really disturbs Morgaine, she says, about Jan. 6 and its fallout is how Mohave County State Legislators like Sonny Borrelli and Leo Biasiucci.
“We have state legislators who prompted and continue to prompt that Arizona illegally certified the election,” Morgaine said. “It does nothing more than undermine elections here in Arizona.”
While there are residents in Mohave County on both sides of the issue there are also those that don’t know what to make of the day.
“The media was very two-faced so it is hard to know what really happened,” 18-year-old George Miller said. “Wrong was down and the law will work it out.”
