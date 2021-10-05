Mohave County can’t have new residents, and new companies in the county can’t have workers, without housing to accommodate them. This week, the county’s affordable housing shortage took center stage at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The board and county staff are still determining their possible roles, and what options can be taken in Mohave County’s affordable housing shortage. And although the board took no action on the issue at its Monday meeting, conversations have been started among county officials in facing a possible future crisis.
Mike Smith, the county’s Community Services Director, addressed the issue in a presentation before the board this week.
According to Smith, affordable housing is a primary issue for communities throughout Arizona, and market shortages must be addressed in order to keep costs low enough for many homeowners to afford them.
“Our vision is to provide quality affordable housing solutions for the residents of Mohave County at a variety of income levels, with specific focus on affordable and workforce households that are cost-burdened, and earning less than the Mohave County median income of $49,712,” Smith said. “But with the market rate as it is, housing has jumped significantly from January 2020 to January 2021, but wages have not.”
According to market analysis company CoreLogic, housing prices throughout Mohave County rose an average of 18% from July 2020 to July 2021 – the highest growth since the Federal Housing Finance Agency created its housing price index 45 years ago. According to CoreLogic statistics, Arizona has led the national average in housing price increases. And in Lake Havasu City alone, home prices increased more than 27% since last July.
Smith said on Monday that the county should pursue local housing initiatives to bring home prices under control, with a collaborative approach to workforce housing.
“It’s vital to Mohave County’s future that we have enough affordable housing,” Smith said. “The tools that will assist in achieving this will include a county-wide housing study and a county-wide housing plan.”
Smith said in his presentation that partnerships would be required between Mohave County, its municipalities, statewide and local nonprofit organizations, elected officials and private developers to create housing for Mohave County’s workforce.
According to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the availability of workforce housing will be a large factor in the county’s future development. But any decision on how the county will address the issue will be at the discretion of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
“In a lot of our interactions and dialogues with potential companies moving into the county, a common theme has been that housing is an issue,” Elters said. “We want to see what the county can do to facilitate that role and put (real estate developers and officials) in touch. We don’t want to undertake any efforts without first presenting them to the board for direction.”
Supervisors shared their thoughts with Smith at Monday’s meeting.
“I think people are missing out on the American Dream if they don’t have the ability to own their own home,” said Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould. “But I don’t know that the county has the ability to do anything about this … I don’t know that the county should become a landlord for people. I’m more than happy to work with developers interested in doing these kinds of things.”
According to Smith, the community services department will continue exploring options for assisting county developers and residents in securing affordable housing.
“We’re looking at what we can do from the county, starting those conversations … we’re making sure that people are aware of the issues and we’re doing whatever we can do to connect those relationships,’ Smith said. “We’re being the ‘convener’ … that’s all I see the county’s role as. We’re bringing different people together to figure out solutions, so people can have affordable housing.”
(1) comment
What a joke…the tightwad BOS won’t spend a dime unless it somehow is self serving for them (fixing their plumbing). Can the paper please stop writing the litany of articles on this same subject?
