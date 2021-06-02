Mohave County officials are now exploring options for raising the height of business signs on the I-40 corridor.
The issue was raised last month by Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould, who was contacted by the owner of a Yucca truck stop in reference to the county’s sign rules. Under Mohave County ordinance, signage must be no taller than 45 feet – but for some, that may not be tall enough.
“The Board of Adjustment denied their request to have a taller sign,” Gould said at the Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ May 17 meeting. “They were afraid they’d get a flood of requests from other businesses who wanted to increase their sign height.”
On Wednesday, Gould said county employees were still investigating the possibility of making signs higher along the I-40 corridor. Part of their inquiry will include exploring how other counties on I-40, as well as the states of New Mexico and California, regulate signage along the interstate.
“They’re going to present their findings later this month to the Planning and Zoning Committee,” Gould said. “The maximum height is 45 feet throughout the rest of the county, but that’s not high enough. People are traveling faster, and need to be able to see those signs from further away.”
According to Gould, a change would be unlikely to alter Mohave County’s night sky, and resulting light pollution could be negligible.
“Time will tell,” Gould said.
