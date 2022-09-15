Mohave County officials could receive an additional $59,600 in in funding under a new law passed earlier this year, allowing for nine additional Housing Choice Vouchers for county residents in need.

The housing vouchers are expected to provide for survivors of domestic violence, or individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to accept the nine new vouchers and additional funding for the program.

