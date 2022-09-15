Mohave County officials could receive an additional $59,600 in in funding under a new law passed earlier this year, allowing for nine additional Housing Choice Vouchers for county residents in need.
The housing vouchers are expected to provide for survivors of domestic violence, or individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote next week on whether to accept the nine new vouchers and additional funding for the program.
The increase in vouchers and funding for the program comes under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, which was signed into law by President Biden earlier this year. The law appropriated $200 million for new vouchers for U.S. citizens, accounting for severe cost burdens, overcrowding, substandard housing for very low-income renters, homelessness and administrative capacity.
The new vouchers and additional funding for the program will come with an additional $6,750 to support administration of the program in Mohave County.
Mohave County’s governing board is scheduled to vote on whether to accept the new vouchers at its next meeting on Monday, in Kingman.
