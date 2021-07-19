The Mohave County Board of Supervisors last month voted against receiving a $5 million federal grant for a program designed to aid residents struggling to pay their rent and utilities. Now, county officials are requesting $101,000 in state funding to hire additional staff while facilitating the program.
Today, the board is expected to vote on a possible amendment to an existing intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Economic Security. The agreement would allow Mohave County’s continued use of the Emergency Rental Assistance program. The program is facilitated through the Department of Economic Security, which is already expected to disburse $150,000 in grant funding to Mohave County for emergency rental assistance until next year. County officials are now requesting the additional $101,000 for additional employees to assist residents in need.
The program is expected to provide rental assistance and housing to about 22 low-income, homeless and disabled families identified under the Mohave County Continuum of Care.
In June, the county’s governing board declined $5 million in proposed federal grant funding for the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
That grant would have been the second of two installments from the U.S. Department of Treasury, which would be used to aid county residents rendered unable to pay rent or utility bills specifically due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Supervisors cited a lack of demand for the program, and strict requirements, as reasons for not accepting the $5 million in grant funding. As of June, Mohave County had only disbursed about 20% of the original $5 million grant to county residents, before the second grant was declined.
