Last month, an ill-fated “Trumpstock” event was subject to relocation, rejected permits and sparse attendance. Now the Mohave County Board of Supervisors is planning to better enforce permitting for other special events throughout the county.
The Oct. 4 event was originally scheduled to take place at Mohave County Fairgrounds in Kingman, but the Kingman Police Department revoked a permit filed by organizer Laurie Bezick. In response, Bezick arranged for the event to take place on private property in Golden Valley, within the Mohave County’s jurisdiction. On such short notice, Bezick secured little of the county permitting necessary to hold an event – for which she initially expected thousands in attendance – prompting concerns by the county’s governing board as to how such permits can be more efficiently enforced. According to a report by Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix, there’s room for improvement.
The city of Kingman denied Bezick’s permit to hold Trumpstock at the Mohave County Fairgrounds mere days before the event was scheduled to begin. Special events in Mohave County have long required six months’ advance notice by organizers – but after the event was relocated, Bezick had exactly one day to do so. Hendrix said that a separate procedure for such events could be enacted, providing for a quicker county response and shorter notification requirements for such events to take place.
“For temporary special events, the lengthy process of obtaining a special use permit is often unduly onerous,” Hendrix said in his report. “(County agencies) have policies for handling temporary special events, allowing for adequate review by pertinent agencies and approval by the board, but on a shorter time period … (these policies) should be should be included in the zoning ordinance where clear enforcement authority is defined. The county’s ability to issue a citation, should an event proceed without a permit, should be clarified, and an appropriate fee should be established for temporary special events permits.”
Such a change to Mohave County’s zoning ordinances could be heard by the county’s planning and zoning commission in January, according to Hendrix, and could be heard by the Board of Supervisors as early as February, according to the report.
A report by Deputy County Attorney Ryan Esplin informed Hendrix’s own recommendation to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Monday.
“For special use permits for temporary events, make the process streamlined so that the applicant can process things in the development services department,” Esplin wrote. “As part of this streamlined process, make it clear that if the person is denied a special use permit, the person cannot have the event.”
According to Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, Bezick’s event was held with no insurance, signage or traffic control on more than 30 acres of property surrounding a Golden Valley pizza restaurant. The event had no alcohol permit, no camping permit, no restroom facilities, no approval from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and no food safety inspection. It was only on the day Bezick’s event began that she was told by deputies that she would not be permitted to sell alcohol at Trumpstock.
The event’s relocation led to an attendance of only about 150 people, according to statements by Bezick, creating more than $10,000 in debt from the failed event. She has since threatened legal action against the city of Kingman and Mohave County.
It is interesting how the facts about Loserpalooza are finally coming to light. The following is truly astounding, “…Bezick’s event was held with no insurance, signage or traffic control on more than 30 acres of property surrounding a Golden Valley pizza restaurant. The event had no alcohol permit, no camping permit, no restroom facilities, no approval from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and no food safety inspection.” And then this woman has the nerve to whine about her being “mistreated” and telling everyone the NYT was there and she’d hired attorney to sue them. Beyond ridiculous.
