Filming for an erotic thriller will begin next week in the Hualapai Mountains, following approval Monday by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The feature film, “Ring of Desire,” will be produced by former Lake Havasu City business owner Neel Patel, who plans to film in areas of Hualapai Mountain Park and in the surrounding city of Kingman.
Patel appeared at the Board of Supervisors’ meeting this week to discuss the film. Only one of the supervisors questioned him about the film, however.
“I’ve looked at the background material … what is the movie’s rating?” asked Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius.
“It will be R-rated,” Patel replied.
“So it’s not porn?”
“No,” Patel said.
According to Mohave County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, Patel will pay $25 for a permit to film at Hualapai Mountain Park. Patel has already agreed to a list of conditions for filming, including a requirement to have a Mohave County Parks employee readily available throughout the production. Filming can’t interfere with other park visitors’ experience, and areas of the park used for filming must be cleaned and returned to their original condition once filming is complete.
According to Latoski, Patel’s production will be prohibited from using the Mohave County seal or any identifying information about the park, other than that the film’s credits will cite Hualapai Mountain Park as a filming location.
As far as Latoski was concerned, however, any exposure was good exposure for Mohave County’s parks.
“We welcome this opportunity to show the Hualapai Mountain Park area in a motion picture-type scene,” Latoski said. “This hearkens back to the old ‘John Wayne-type’ movies that prominently showed our nation’s park areas.”
Although Supervisor Buster Johnson was reluctant to compare Patel’s production to the films of John Wayne, he offered no objection to allowing Patel’s use of county land for his film.
The Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously approved allowing Patel’s film to proceed at Hualapai Mountain Park. Filming is scheduled to take place Feb. 13, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
