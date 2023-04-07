Vacant county land on Swanson Avenue

Less than an acre of vacant county land lies on the 2200 block of Swanson Avenue, where it has remained closed to visitors in search of parking space. That could change, however, as Mohave County and Lake Havasu City officials enter negotiations for a possible lease agreement for the property.

 Brandon Messick/Today’s News-Herald

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has agreed to sell less than an acre of downtown real estate to Lake Havasu City. Now city officials are expected to make a decision on whether to purchase it.

For the past several months, county officials have negotiated the possible sale of that land on the 2200 block of Swanson Avenue, directly across the street from Arizona State University’s Havasu campus. The dirt lot is the former home of the county’s Senior Center in Havasu, which was ultimately abandoned and demolished after the facility was moved to 450 Acoma Boulevard.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.