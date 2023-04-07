The Mohave County Board of Supervisors has agreed to sell less than an acre of downtown real estate to Lake Havasu City. Now city officials are expected to make a decision on whether to purchase it.
For the past several months, county officials have negotiated the possible sale of that land on the 2200 block of Swanson Avenue, directly across the street from Arizona State University’s Havasu campus. The dirt lot is the former home of the county’s Senior Center in Havasu, which was ultimately abandoned and demolished after the facility was moved to 450 Acoma Boulevard.
Although Lake Havasu City officials initially expressed interest in leasing the land from Mohave County, those officials last year began exploring the possibility of buying that land instead. If acquired, the land would be used to provide additional parking for visitors to the city’s downtown district, as well as for ASU Havasu students.
“Lake Havasu City has a need for it,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Ryan Esplin at Monday’s board meeting. “The county has owned it for some time now … this looks like a win-win for both parties. It provides taxpayers compensation for the sale of the property, and it provides Lake Havasu City with the parking they need.”
According to Esplin, the land can be sold to Havasu without a public auction, if the land is sold at 90% or more of the land’s assessed value. County records show that city officials ultimately agreed to a purchase price of $414,000, plus the $2,500 cost of that land’s appraisal.
The sale of that land was approved Monday by a unanimous decision of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The Lake Havasu City Council is scheduled to vote at its meeting Tuesday on whether to approve the purchase. According to meeting documents, the $416,500 land purchase would come from Havasu’s general fund contingency.
