Mohave County parks could receive a host of new amenities, thanks to grant funding from multiple agencies and a 10-year master plan.
The master plan is expected to guide the development of Mohave County parks, such as Davis Camp and Hualapai Mountain, for the next decade. The plan establishes direction for the county’s Parks Division, provides priorities for resource allocation and maintains the continuous improvement for park operations, while providing recreation for Mohave County residents and visitors.
A plan comes together
Under the master plan, parks officials will be expected to research or survey customer experiences and desires for future visits. Parks officials will also seek to identify underserved visitor groups, and find ways to better serve their needs.
Fees will be structured under the plan to maximize cost recovery while meeting the needs of the community with affordable services. All county parks are expected to develop environmentally-friendly practices by 2024. The parks division will continue to research and apply for grants to subsidize the cost of park improvements over the next decade, according to the plan.
The plan also requires that regular reporting on the parks division’s progress should occur during each fiscal year, with an annual review of park initiatives.
Part of that plan will include branding as well, with a new tagline: “Discover the adventure in your backyard!”
Those words are expected to appear in online advertisements, printed materials and signage throughout the next fiscal year. The Mohave County Parks Division is also expected to work with Arizona Parks and law enforcement officials toward community outreach, emphasizing social media and collecting community input through public meetings.
As funding allows, the parks division is expected to add a host of new amenities to Kingman’s Neal Butler Community Park, Chloride Community Park, Mt. Tipton Park in Dolan Springs; and Golden Valley’s Veterans Community Park.
Immediate improvements to the parks system will also be underway within the next year, including the construction of a new “splash pad” and playground at Davis Camp, in Bullhead City; as well as a the construction of new recreational vehicle spaces at Hualapai Mountain Park. Hualapai Mountain Park could also receive new trail signs and maps, and renovation to the area’s existing trails.
River recreation for Mohave County kids
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors approved the master plan at its meeting in Kingman last week. Also approved was a $500,000 grant, which will be used to design and construct a new playground and splash pad at Davis Camp.
Located on the Colorado River in Bullhead City, the Davis Camp is a popular getaway for the region’s throngs of recreational tourists as well as fun-loving locals. And with new improvements on the way, the area have a larger impact - and possibly create a larger draw - for future visitors.
The grant would cover half of that construction, according to Parks Administrator Kristin Zimmerman, with additional grants to fund the remaining $500,000 in estimated expenses.
Elevating mountain features
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors also approved applications for about $135,000 in grants for improvements at Hualapai Mountain Park.
Among those grants will be $75,000 from the Arizona Off-Highway Vehicle Program for development of new RV spaces at the park. Those grants also include $10,000 to fund new trail signs and maps at the park, and a $50,000 Recreational Trails Program grant to fund maintenance of existing Hualapai Mountain trails.
Collectively, those grants will be matched by about $3,610 in funding from Mohave County.
Additions to Hualapai Mountain Trails may include the clearing of pathways, repairing drainage and repairing existing fencing. The grant will only apply to minor reroutes of existing non-motorized trails.
