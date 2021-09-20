There was a time when rural law enforcement officers could only throw their hats on the ground and stomp in frustration, after being outmaneuvered on country roads by criminal suspects. But with a state law enforcement grant, at least one county agency could fare better in the Hualapai Mountains.
The Mohave County Parks Department is seeking a $29,000 grant from Arizona Parks & Trails, which would be used to purchase a law enforcement off-highway vehicle for policing and education on forest trails at Hualapai Mountain Park.
According to a proposal by County Public Works Director Steven Latoski, the possible vehicle could be a valuable asset in trail law enforcement, wildfires and possible future flooding incidents.
The Parks Department would pay for the vehicle’s maintenance, and report such costs to Mohave County officials every two years.
“The benefits outweigh the cost with the added safety measures to allow park rangers to assist with rescues in the Camp Levi area, and have access to other hard-to-reach areas of Hualapai Mountain Park,” Latoski said in his proposal to the Mohave County Board of Supervisors.
The $29,031 grant would be matched with $1,452 in county funding, if approved by the county’s governing board on Monday, in Kingman.
