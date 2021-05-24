Mohave County staff has been directed to bring a transition plan to the board of supervisors that would see the Mohave County Fairgrounds operated in-house through the Parks Department.
The matter was placed on the Monday, May 17 agenda by Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter of District 1. He said examinations of fairgrounds operations have occurred in 2010 and 2016, with not much changing in that time.
“This past month staff went out and did a really thorough review and a condition assessment, an infrastructure and grounds condition assessment, and again, nothing has really changed from 2016,” the supervisor said, noting the fairgrounds continues to receive county funds. “I think it’s just time to do something different, go a different way. I don’t want to get really into the infrastructure and grounds condition assessment that was provided … it was disconcerting.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done and there’s not a lot going on over there,” Lingenfelter continued.
He said one example is the trees that were planted by a local 4-H club a number of years ago now all being dead. Lingenfelter said there is no reason those trees should be dead.
“It’s time to fix the problem,” Lingenfelter said. “I think that directing Manger (Sam) Elters and staff to place the fairgrounds under the Parks Department, that comes with the full support of all our other county departments; it brings that level of professionalism. And as I mentioned before, hopefully our fairgrounds will always have some strong volunteers in a lot of different areas to partner with the county to make this thing what I think all of us really envision that it could be.”
And that is a “truly amazing place” serving all county residents with facilities of which they can be proud, according to the supervisor.
Becky Fawson, fairgrounds association board member as well as a longtime volunteer, said the board would like to see the fairgrounds move in a new direction.
“I think if we can work together and create a public-private partnership similar to what you guys have done with the animal shelter and Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter, I think we can really add a lot to Kingman working together to do that,” she said.
She was not alone in her opinion, with other former board members voicing their agreement.
Board Chairman Buster Johnson inquired as to whether the Parks Department would be up to the task of running the fairgrounds.
Kristin Zimmerman, parks administrator, said she would be qualified for the task having more than 20 years of experience with revenue facilities. Zimmerman said she would plan on an additional four to five staff members in the event the transition occurs.
Lingenfelter then asked Public Works Director Steven Latoski if current maintenance personnel could be utilized at the fairgrounds if and when the county takes it over. Latoski said that his department already has approximately 50 facilities and 900,000-square feet of property to maintain.
“So taking on the fairgrounds in addition to that would certainly cause some concern for our ability to maintain an expected level of service,” Latoski said. “Carrying out maintenance and repairs would be quite an added burden to staff at their current staffing level.”
The county and the fairgrounds association are currently in the middle of a two-year lease. However, that lease includes a 90-day provision for termination. With the current lease expiring in March 2022, Elters explained that he would need until approximately August to return to the board with a transition plan.
Lingenfelter then made a motion to direct the county manager to bring a transition plan to the board that has the county Parks Department operate the fairgrounds in house, which was unanimously approved by his fellow supervisors.
The other component of the item placed on the agenda by Lingenfelter was the possible relocation of the fairgrounds to the east bench of Kingman, in the vicinity of the soon-to-be constructed Rancho Santa Fe Parkway. However, the board did not take action on that matter, deciding to wait on action until staff returns with a transition plan.
