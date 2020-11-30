Mohave County reached another grim milestone on Monday surpassing 6,000 cases countywide since the start of the pandemic – just two weeks after eclipsing 5,000 cases.
The number of positive covid-19 cases dipped slightly in Mohave County from a record high week with 554 cases diagnosed Nov. 15-21, but Sunday through Saturday of Thanksgiving week was the second highest week ever with 521 new cases in the county.
“I think it is going to be a challenging winter because the typical flu season is now upon us as well as the covid virus,” said Havasu physician Khamranie Persaud. “I would encourage people to get vaccinated for the flu. Then definitely continue to social distance and continue to wear masks.”
The Mohave County Health Department said a total of 316 covid-19 cases had been reported to the county between noon on Friday and Monday at noon, along with two covid deaths of previously reported cases in Kingman. Lake Havasu City accounted for 103 new cases while 137 were in Bullhead City, 75 in Kingman, and one case in the North County area. That brings the county totals to 6,181 confirmed covid cases, 4,590 of which have since recovered and 245 have died.
Persaud said she has noticed recently that the virus seems to be acting more aggressively than in the early days of the pandemic, with a more noticeable impact on patients in low or mid-risk population groups.
“Back in March, April and May patients would call with symptoms and I would start them on a Z-Pak and Prednisone and they would do well,” she said. “Now that is not the case. Within two or three days of starting medications people are calling me saying they were hospitalized, their lungs are failing, they are in the ICU – it just seems like more of a rapid decline right now more than what I have seen throughout the year.”
Persaud said that could possibly be due to a slightly different strain of the virus circulating in the area, or other factors such as people congregating more and in larger groups, or wearing masks less.
A total of 2.9% of Mohave County’s population has now contracted the virus, with a fatality rate of 4% among the confirmed cases in the county. The average age of infection is 47.7 years old while the average age of death has been 76.1 years.
Although the number of cases over the past couple weeks has eclipsed the previous highs recorded during the summer, the number of deaths is still considerably lower than those who were diagnosed in late June and early July. But the number of deaths is increasing following a lull in both cases and deaths in early fall. According to the Health Department a total of 16 people who were diagnosed with covid in November have died, and those numbers could still go up with 1,075 confirmed cases in the last two weeks and about 1,346 people still infected in the county.
The high mark in Mohave County for deaths by date of diagnosis is 28 – the week of July 4. By contrast, only three people diagnosed with covid between Sept. 6 and Oct. 17 have died.
Prior to the holiday, requests for rapid tests surged at Lake Havasu Primary Care at the corner of Mesquite Avenue and Civic Center Lane, where dozens of people waited in cars to receive one of the nasal swabs. A worker administering the tests said they had conducted more than 170 in a single day. Demand for the tests appeared to remain strong this week, with packed parking lots observed Monday at both the Lake Havasu Primary Care office as well as the NextCare Urgent Care clinic just across the street.
Although there is a high demand for testing there appears to be plenty available in Lake Havasu City, after many people struggled to get tested even with symptoms early on in the pandemic.
“Testing is a little bit more robust, so individual providers are doing it more often,” Persaud said. “Before when patients had symptoms we had no way to test them, we had to assume that they had the virus or not. Now we can confirm if they have it or not.”
Similarly, Persaud said concerns surrounding personal protective equipment for healthcare workers that were common several months ago have waned.
“I think we have all learned to manage our PPE stock better so we won’t run out,” Persaud said. “We are trying to order ahead. Before I think everybody was all ording it all at once.”
With order being placed more sporadically now, Persaud said it has been easier to find a supplier who is able to fill PPE orders.
The Mohave County Health Department, and Havasu Regional Medical Center did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.
Statewide cases and metrics
Covid cases are back on the rise throughout the state, although the total number of cases reported recently are still a bit below the high of 5,451 new cases reported by Arizona Department of Health Services on June 29. ADHS reported the fourth highest single-day total during the pandemic of 5,003 covid cases on Nov. 23, which is the most recent day of reliable data as the website notes it takes four to seven days for all cases to be reported.
Hospital beds are also filling back up statewide as cases continue to ramp back up. Over the summer, the high mark had been on July 10 when 88% of all hospital beds in the state were occupied, including 44% of all beds occupied by covid-positive patients. The number of occupied hospital beds in Arizona inched higher than that on Nov. 18 and 19 with 89% full both days, but the number of beds occupied by covid patients is lagging behind the numbers from June and July. As of Sunday only 29% of all beds were occupied by covid patients, although that number has been rising steadily since Oct. 3 when 6% of beds were being used by covid patients.
