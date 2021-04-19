Death has been called the high cost of living, but that cost got a little higher last year for Mohave County taxpayers.
The Mohave County Fiduciary Office is requesting $20,000 to address budget shortfalls in the county’s Indigent Decedents Services Program. County officials say the program, which provides for the burial and cremation of the county’s poor and indigent, saw greater need last year in addition to higher costs.
According to Mohave County Fiduciary Director Carole Collins, there may not be enough information available to indicate whether the rise in indigent deaths may be linked to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But she says expenditures by the county have increased due to higher demand for services and an increase in costs to the county under contracts with local funeral homes.
“It is important to note that the county does attempt to collect from the decedent estates to recoup the costs,” Collins said this week. “The collected amounts go back into the county’s general fund rather than being netted back as available funds for the program.”
About $40,000 was allocated to the Public Fiduciary budget for the indigent burial and cremation program last year. According to county records, that funding was nearly depleted this month, and the program has only recovered $12,654 from the estates of the deceased for burial and cremation costs. As to whether those costs would continue to rise, however, Collins couldn’t say.
“No one can possibly predict the numbers of deaths or circumstances of the people who pass away,” Collins said. “Mohave County is experiencing an increase in population. I believe that the increase in population and changes in the economy will have an effect on the program – not just in the number of cases but in the ability to (recuperate) some of the expended funds.”
The last time the county required additional funding for indigent burials and cremations was in 2018. At that time, the county could only pursue a return of its expense for those services through litigation.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss and possibly approve additional funding for the program at its meeting Monday in Kingman.
