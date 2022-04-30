A solar field could be constructed between Kingman and Lake Havasu City, if approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors next week. But the county’s planning and zoning commission is now recommending against it.
The city of Griffith lies off of the I-40 corridor, about 15 miles south of Kingman. County officials have in recent years hoped to make the area a home for industrial development within Mohave County, and multiple projects have been considered for the area throughout the past decade. Sacramento-based Mysterious Island Development hoped to use 640 acres of land in the Griffith area to construct a solar energy plant. They have requested zoning change from the county to accommodate the construction, but the Mohave County Planning and Zoning Commission issued a recommendation against it after a March 9 hearing.
According to Mohave County Development Services Director Tim Walsh, the planning and zoning commission issued its recommendation against the project due to the proposed solar field’s proximity to residentially-zoned properties, and concerns from neighboring property owners.
In a March 2 letter to the planning and zoning commission, neighboring property owners Annette and Frank Young protested the possible solar field’s construction.
“We are 1,000% against this rezoning and the solar fields plans,” the letter said. “There is more than enough land in the surrounding area that will not impact the future sale or development of our property. We purchased our property many years ago with a future dream of building a family compound. To allow this (rezoning) to take place is pretty much giving the solar company (the ability) to steal our land. This will reduce property values and hurt us in a future sale.”
County resident Jonny Meins, of RE/MAX Prestige Properties, wrote to the planning and zoning commission earlier this month in favor of the rezoning, however.
“In our view, the proposed solar farm is the highest and best use of land to the west of the area, including parcels included in this rezone request,” Meins wrote. “We believe the proposed use is appropriate, compatible with land use in the area, and supportive of the county’s objectives under the general plan - particularly as it regards to renewable energy.”
The planning and zoning commission ultimately recommended against the rezoning by a 5-3 vote last month.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on whether to approve the rezoning of the area - currently listed as an agricultural/industrial zone - to a solar energy overlay zone at its next meeting Monday in Kingman.
(1) comment
Here is a link to additional information regarding this solar project.
https://azbex.com/planning-development/200mw-solar-project-advances-in-mohave/
