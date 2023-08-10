Sam Elters

Mohave County Manager on Monday discusses a looming $18.5 million budget deficit predicted for next year. As the county seeks solutions, Elters opposed cutting county personnel as Mohave County continues to suffer from vacancies in many of its departments.

 Youtube video still. Aug. 7, 2023

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will now hold monthly meetings for the next year, as officials seek ways to prevent or otherwise mitigate a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit for the 2025 fiscal year.

County officials circumvented a $4 million budget deficit this fiscal year, caused by nationwide increases to inflation. The problem is expected to continue in Mohave County throughout this year, leading to even greater difficulty during the 2024 budget cycle. The new special budgetary meetings are now expected to give county supervisors and staff an opportunity to identify potential cuts or future revenue streams, and face the looming deficit without the need for raising taxes or eliminating county personnel. The county’s governing board voted in favor of holding monthly special meetings at the board’s most recent meeting Monday in Kingman.

Joe Joseph

So, it's no longer enough to just Blame Biden? Most in our County fell for it then. Roll up your sleeves and get to work boys and girls.

