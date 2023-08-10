The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will now hold monthly meetings for the next year, as officials seek ways to prevent or otherwise mitigate a predicted $18.5 million budget deficit for the 2025 fiscal year.
County officials circumvented a $4 million budget deficit this fiscal year, caused by nationwide increases to inflation. The problem is expected to continue in Mohave County throughout this year, leading to even greater difficulty during the 2024 budget cycle. The new special budgetary meetings are now expected to give county supervisors and staff an opportunity to identify potential cuts or future revenue streams, and face the looming deficit without the need for raising taxes or eliminating county personnel. The county’s governing board voted in favor of holding monthly special meetings at the board’s most recent meeting Monday in Kingman.
Across-the-board cuts could be needed
Mohave County Financial Services Director Luke Mournian described the severity of the issue at Monday’s meeting of the county’s governing board.
“We don’t believe this is a spending problem,” Mournian said. “We believe that it is a revenue problem. Revenue has not kept pace with the cost of doing business as a county. We are unlikely to find $18.5 million worth of cuts, even if we went through every line item.”
According to previous statements by Mournian, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is the largest consumer of county revenue, with public safety needs encompassing 36% of general fund expenditures last fiscal year. Mournian said this week that any future budget cuts to public safety would be unlikely, making a solution to next year’s deficit even more problematic.
If no cuts are made to the Mohave County Jail or Sheriff’s Office, Mournian says a 28% budget decrease to all other county departments may be necessary to balance next year’s budget. With county contingency funding, those cuts could be reduced to 17%, Mournian said - But finding those cuts may be a challenge in itself.
“Even with 17%, I don’t think we’re going to find that magnitude of efficiencies or cost savings, but it’s an exercise that I support: I would love to engage with the board and have a little more insight into what the board’s priorities are.”
County Manager: Layoffs inadvisable with many county vacancies
The majority of the county’s expenditures come from personnel - and according to Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the county can’t afford to eliminate employees or positions over the next fiscal year, after two years of broad vacancies since the coronavirus pandemic.
“We carried over 100 vacancies since at least two years ago,” Elters said on Monday. “I thank the board for what it did to stop the bleeding, but we continue to carry vacancies. There are well over 100, with 25-30 in the courts and the rest of the county departments. Before we talk about cutting people, please remember that we are short handed as it is. Many departments are extremely short staffed, overloaded and burned out.”
Elters said at Monday’s board meeting that he and other county staff will need to know the county’s priorities for the 2025 fiscal year, if the predicted $18.5 million deficit is to be addressed.
“In the inflationary world that we live in, our revenues are not keeping up with our expenses,” Elters said. “I will go on record and tell you there is no $18.5 million in cuts, short of eliminating departments and depleting the capacity of county services.”
County could have addressed $18.5m deficit last month, Johnson says
According to Elters, such would be possible if absolutely required. But Elters agreed that monthly meetings may be an efficient means to determine what steps may be taken in the face of next year’s budget deficit.
That view wasn’t held by all members of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, however. Supervisor Buster Johnson, of Lake Havasu City, saw little benefit to monthly budgetary meetings this week.
“We passed the budget three weeks ago,” Johnson said. “We could have had the talks before we passed the budget, which put us in debt. I don’t have any idea of what we could be looking at. We as a board are sent here to look to the future of Mohave County, which obviously would money: Not the day-to-day running of the county. We have a county manager and we have a financial director. That’s their job, to put this together and bring these things to us. It’s their job to say this is what we want, and tell us what the consequences are if we do it or don’t do it. If we’re going to have a meeting every month, we don’t need a county manager or finance director.”
According to Johnson, county supervisors and staff had an opportunity to approve new revenue streams at last month’s budgetary meeting for FY 2024. The county’s failure to do so, he said, has led to the necessity of special meetings to find a solution to the predicted $18.5 million deficit this year.
Chairman: Meetings will help identify solutions, also reassure residents
As Mohave County prepares to enter another election year, Board Chairman Travis Lingenfelter says monthly meetings to plan for the coming deficit will allow county officials to prepare. But those meetings will also serve to assure county residents that their concerns and interests are being addressed.
“It’s going to be an exercise to show the citizens that we serve exactly what goes into the county’s budget,” Lingenfelter said.
According to Lingenfelter, applying cuts to next year’s county budget may not be as simple as many residents may think. The county each year applies funding to programs that are mandated under state law, and cuts to other programs may prove ineffective if those programs are the recipients of state or federal grant funding.
“We could press pause on the capital improvement program, and maybe you’re okay for 2025 and maybe 2026. But that makes the situation worse in the long term, in my opinion. It’s just that these are the types on conversations that we should have. Hopefully we’ll come up with a solution as a five-member board.”
The county’s governing board voted 3-2 in favor of holding special meetings on the third Wednesday of every month, in an effort to discuss the FY 2025 county budget. Johnson and Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop were opposed.
(1) comment
So, it's no longer enough to just Blame Biden? Most in our County fell for it then. Roll up your sleeves and get to work boys and girls.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.