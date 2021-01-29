Mohave County officials hope to work with multiple state and federal agencies this year to continue monitoring the Hualapai Mountain Aquifer, which provides water to the Kingman area. Unless preventative measures are taken, that aquifer could be depleted in less than 100 years.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled next week to discuss a possible agreement between the county, the U.S. Geological Survey, the Arizona Water Science Center, the U.S. Department of the Interior for a continuation of a nearly-completed groundwater flow model for the Hualapai Groundwater Basin.
The study, which has taken place over the past three years, would provide a tool in understanding water availability in the Hualapai Groundwater Basin. Last year, county officials announced that the basin would be depleted at its current rate of use in less than a century without preventative measures.
According to a Jan. 15 request by Mohave County Manager Sam Elters, the flow model will be necessary to continue monitoring water use and depletion in the Hualapai Basin. The flow model was commissioned for about $127,000 over a five-year period, according to county records. That cost will be split between the county, the city of Kingman and the U.S. Geological Survey, with the county paying $18,500 during this fiscal year.
The work will include the instrumentation and monitoring of four wells throughout the Hualapai Reservoir, including two locations to better target water levels in the Kingman sub-basin.
Last July, county officials announced that conditions in the Hualapai Valley groundwater basin had changed drastically due to agricultural interests in the area, endangering the Kingman area’s long-term water supply. The county announced that three infiltration basins would be constructed in the area last year in an effort to recharge groundwater supplies. Those infiltrations would be constructed on federal land, according to statements last year by county officials.
According to a groundwater resource assessment report commissioned by Mohave County in December 2019, the Hualapai Basin is expected to lose as much as 9.7 feet of water per year.
County officials requested last year that the Arizona Department of Water Resources designate the Hualapai Valley as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area, which would prevent the basin from being drained further for agricultural interests. State water guidelines prevented the department from making such a declaration based on predicted water use, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.