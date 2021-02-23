Mohave County plans to purchase two new vehicles to replace cars that were destroyed in an act of arson earlier this month.
Four Mohave County vehicles in the courthouse parking lot on College Drive were set ablaze in the early morning hours on Feb. 8, according to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Frank Hayden. Two of them — a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo and 2020 Jeep Wrangler Sport, both assigned to the Assessor’s Office — were rendered a total loss, according to Mohave County officials.
The crime was part of a string of fires that took place Feb. 8, which were quickly determined to be acts of arson committed at locations including Clubhouse Drive, Caravelle Drive and Lake Havasu Avenue. According to police, Jeremy J. Chelgren, 47, was identified as a suspect in the case early Monday afternoon.
Chelgren was arrested after a brief vehicle pursuit that ended when he surrendered to officers at the east end of Cherry Tree Drive.
He was charged with four counts of arson of an unoccupied structure, three counts of arson to an occupied structure, unlawful flight from law enforcement and displaying a fictitious license plate. He was also charged with counts of theft, assault, criminal damage to property, threats by domestic violence and disorderly conduct in reference to a domestic violence incident that allegedly occurred Sunday on the 3100 block of Simitan Drive.
Chelgren pleaded guilty on Feb. 1 to previous charges of disorderly conduct and was sentenced to 10 days in jail, with one day suspended. He was also ordered to pay a $600 fine in that case, and was ordered to attend anger management courses.
Chelgren was transferred to the custody of Mohave County Jail after an initial court appearance, where he remained as of Feb. 9 on $100,000 bond.
On Monday, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will vote on the replacement of the vehicles, which comes with a total price tag of $84,968.09 from Courtesy Auto of Mesa, LLC.
