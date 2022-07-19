Fairgrounds

Mohave County Board of Supervisors declined to hire a consultant to consider options for new fairgrounds. The county intends to handle the review among staff members.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Plans to move the Mohave County Fairgrounds have been delayed amid rising costs and economic uncertainty through the next fiscal year - and residents of Walnut Creek, in the vicinity of Golden Valley, are breathing a sigh of relief.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors gathered Monday to discuss possible future direction for the fairgrounds, and possibly moving the facility onto land that would be acquired from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management within the next five years. The county’s governing board ultimately voted against commissioning a master plan for the new facility, however, after protests from Walnut Creek residents and extended budget discussions which resulted in $2.5 million cut from the fairgrounds building fund.

