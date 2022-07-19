Plans to move the Mohave County Fairgrounds have been delayed amid rising costs and economic uncertainty through the next fiscal year - and residents of Walnut Creek, in the vicinity of Golden Valley, are breathing a sigh of relief.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors gathered Monday to discuss possible future direction for the fairgrounds, and possibly moving the facility onto land that would be acquired from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management within the next five years. The county’s governing board ultimately voted against commissioning a master plan for the new facility, however, after protests from Walnut Creek residents and extended budget discussions which resulted in $2.5 million cut from the fairgrounds building fund.
Plans were laid earlier this year for a possible new fairgrounds in the Walnut Creek area, and an AdHoc committee held two meetings to discuss the fairgrounds present and future needs. A survey was also compiled, this year, allowing county residents to voice their own opinions about what should become of the decades-old facility. According to county records, the AdHoc committee determined that the current fairgrounds was not fit to meet the county’s needs - and more than 80% of that survey’s respondents were in favor of a new location for the facility. But residents of Walnut Creek this week protested against the proposed location near their neighborhood.
New facility ‘un-fair’ to Walnut Creek, residents say
Golden Valley resident Jerry Cox spoke in opposition on Monday to the proposed new fairgrounds location. According to Cox, the county may require a full 640 (but the county ultimately decided on 300) acres of land in the Golden Valley area to accommodate all of the county’s hopes for the new facility - which may include multiple motorsports facilities and a drag strip - as well as more contemporary fair facilities.
“(The relocation) to the community of Golden Valley’s Walnut Creek Estates neighborhood, in the Sacramento Valley, seems ill-conceived … This proposal seems to fail to consider the overall well-being and property values of the homeowners of Walnut Creek Estates. To be considered are the health and comfort challenges of elevated dust levels and an increase to related medical problems such as valley fever, conjunctivitis, as well as cardiac and pulmonary diseases.”
Cox also addressed more immediate possible concerns, such as increased traffic congestion, decreased traffic safety, and a possible increase in crime due to a larger number of people who would otherwise occupy the area.
Walnut Creek resident Elizabeth Miller also spoke against the proposed new fairgrounds in the Golden Valley area on Monday.
“I have concerns about the relocation of the fairgrounds,” Miller told county officials this week. “Recently, it took the Mohave County Board of Supergrounds only four months to pick their (new site). Why was there a rush? Is the BLM dangling a carrot of low-cost land? Has the county considered any other location to be appropriate? …I’m especially concerned about the water. Will the county drill new wells, and will the county take water from a Walnut Creek water company?”
Specifically, the county hoped earlier this year to acquire land from the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The land was chosen due to its centralized location in Mohave County, paved access and parcels large enough to accommodate a new fairgrounds facility. The location lay near existing sewer, power and water utilities, and was offered at relatively low cost due to its management by the BLM.
Acquiring that land, however, could still be a ways off. The application process to acquire that land could take as long as two years, according to previous statements by Mohave County Manager Sam Elters. And the acquisition itself could take as long as five years to complete.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted to begin that application process in May. But on Monday, the board chose to delay a proposed master plan of the new fairgrounds facility due to concerns of rising costs over the next fiscal year. The board ultimately cut $2.5 million from the fairgrounds building budget.
Supervisors voted 4-1 to authorize county officials to draft a master plan for the county’s existing fairgrounds facility in Kingman. Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter offered the only opposing vote.
