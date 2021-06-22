When the community of Golden Valley faced a water crisis last year, Mohave County officials stepped in to offer thousands of gallons of free bottled water to residents, with the help of the Golden Valley Fire District. Now, Mohave County is returning the favor.
“The water emergency lasted well over a week,” said Mohave County Manager Sam Elters. “We needed a place where we could provide water to residents in the meantime, and we wanted to make an arrangement that would sustain us. The Fire Department stepped up and helped us in that emergency.”
A damaged water pump left Golden Valley residents without fresh water for about ten days throughout May. The Golden Valley Improvement District purchased 5,750 gallons of bottled water to aid residents during the crisis, which ended May 17. As of Monday, 2,800 gallons of that water were unused. This week, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to gift 275 gallons of that water to the fire district, while the remaining 2,050 gallons will be sold to the Mohave County Parks Department in order to recoup the district’s costs.
”The fire department provided their Golden Valley training center, which was ideal for what we needed,” Elters said. “That was only one of the ways they helped us in that emergency. Everybody worked hard to resolve the issue, and it was resolved in less time than anticipated. The district paid for the water, and we want to recoup as much of that cost for them as possible.”
The Mohave County Parks Department could purchase the excess bottled water for about $0.90 cents per gallon, and potentially re-sell that water to future park visitors. As for the water gifted to the Golden Valley Fire District, Elters says it was the least Mohave County could do.
“That donation is insignificant compared to the amount of help they provided to us,” Elters said.
