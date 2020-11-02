KINGMAN — Voters in Mohave County who have yet to mark a ballot will head for the polls on Tuesday to elect a president, congressman and U.S. senator, and weigh in on several ballot issues including a tax hike for education and a proposition to legalize recreational marijuana.
County election officials are already processing mail-in and early voting ballots, and are anticipating a large turnout.
Mohave County sent out 90,000 mail-in ballots and, as of Wednesday, received almost 54,000 back, according to Mohave County Recorder Kristy Blair.
Blair told the county Board of Supervisors in September about an avalanche of mail-in ballot requests.
Blair told the Miner on Thursday, Oct. 29 that it’s too early to know if the county will be able to process all of the ballots on election night. “It depends on what is dropped off on Election Day to determine our time frame,” she said.
The county already started processing mail ballots.
“We begin processing as soon as the mail starts returning them, as well as the votes cast at the early voting sites,” Blair said. “Elections can start tabulating 14 days before the election.”
The current registration numbers for Mohave County as of Oct. 15 are 155,904 registered voters, including 77,683 Republicans, 25,014 Democrats, 1,075 Libertarians and 52,132 registered as “other.”
In the 2016 November general and presidential election there were 115,339 registered voters with a 70.33% turnout. There were 79,943 votes cast in total, with 58,282 of them for President Donald Trump.
