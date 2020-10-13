Nobody knows exactly when a vaccine for covid-19 will become available, but the Mohave County Health Department is starting to look ahead to how the vaccine will be distributed to residents once approved. Several healthcare providers in the county are also working to be able to receive and distribute the vaccine.
Public Health Nursing Services Manager Lynne Valentine told the Mohave County Board of Supervisors during a meeting last week that there are several vaccines currently in the third and final phase of testing but the health department has limited knowledge of when or if a vaccine will come available.
According to the Associated Press, a couple of the vaccine candidates currently in the late stages of study have been paused recently. The AP reported Wednesday that a study being conducted by Johnson and Johnson has been paused while the company investigates whether “unexplained illness” experienced by study participants is related to the shot. Another vaccine in the final stages of testing – made by AstraZeneca and Oxford – is on hold in the United States after a woman developed severe neurological symptoms according to the AP.
Valentine said the county has been working with the state to prepare, including recently attending virtual tabletop training. The Centers for Disease Control, meanwhile, is recommending that providers get ready ahead of time by completing an online Onboarding Survey. Once completed and approved those providers will be able to receive and distribute a vaccine when it becomes available.
“There are some very stringent requirements in order to receive the vaccine and to be able to administer it. They have to ensure that they can handle it, they can store it properly, and they agree to report the administered doses,” Valentine said. “It is a little bit of a process so the state has encouraged us to encourage our providers to get on this onboarding provider tool and complete that survey. We have been pushing out that message to our providers.”
Valentine said that as of Thursday, a total of 16 healthcare providers in Mohave County have started the process but none of them are officially approved yet.
“We do not have a pre-determined goal for the number of providers needed to offer the vaccine; however, we recognize that to ensure the individuals who wish to receive the vaccine have timely access, we need many providers in each community to commit to assisting with the vaccination process,” Valentine said.
Valentine said a total of 400 healthcare providers throughout Arizona have started the process to distribute a potential vaccine.
Once the vaccine arrives
Although the Mohave County Health Department hopes to have multiple healthcare providers in each community ready to distribute the vaccine once it is approved, Valentine said access to the vaccine will be limited early on.
She said the plan is to focus on vaccinating high-risk groups such as healthcare personnel and emergency responders first, eventually including other priority groups such as those at risk of serious complications from the virus and people in long term care facilities.
“As more vaccine comes available it will be open to more of the population with, eventually, the end goal being that there is enough vaccine available that every person in the United States that wants to get the vaccine can get it,” Valentine said.
