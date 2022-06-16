The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss its pending budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, in advance of a public hearing next month. And if all goes according to plan, this year’s budget could be finalized in August.
Under the proposed budget, county tax rates are expected to remain consistent with the rate adopted last year, at 2.7351%. That rate includes a property tax rate of 1.824%, as well as tax rates for the Mohave County Television Improvement District (0.563%), Fire Assistance Tax (0.1%), Library District (0.2548%) and the Flood Control District (0.5%).
Although property taxes are expected to remain the same under next year’s budget, Mohave County finance officials expect higher revenues than in previous years. Primary property taxes could net the county an estimated $41,924,135, compared to $39,096,459 expected under the FY 2022 budget.
The Television Improvement District is expected to receive $1.294 million in tax revenue under the 2023 budget, compared to $1.206 million last year. The Library District could receive $5.856 million in tax revenue - more than $100,000 more than last year. And the Flood Control District is expected to receive about $10.17 million in property tax revenue, compared to $9.5 million under the 2022 budget.
Beyond property taxes, expected revenues from various county departments are expected to contribute an additional $69.75 million to the county’s general fund. Special revenue funds, capital projects funds, internal service funds and enterprise funds are expected to add an additional $322.5 million.
But what’s expected and what can be attained may vary, if last year’s revenues are any indication. The Mohave County Fairgrounds fund was expected to earn $500,500 in revenues for the 2022 budget - but ultimately earned only $36,187 as of this week. But with improvements to the facility and the Mohave County Fair scheduled this September, the fund is expected to earn $623,500 in revenue over the next fiscal year.
The tentative 2023 budget was initially heard by Mohave County supervisors at the board’s May 19 meeting, and the budget may still be revised before a final budget is presented for approval in August.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the tentative budget at its next meeting in Kingman on Monday, and request changes if necessary. A July 18 public hearing may be set to finalize the budget and tax levies.
