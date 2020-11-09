After a full week of counting votes cast on Election Day, the Mohave County Elections Department is closing in on a final tally along with the rest of the state.
The Arizona Secretary of State’s website lists just 46 early ballots in Mohave County that are still waiting for signature verification, while 761 provisional ballots cast in the county on Election Day still needed to be processed at of 5:30 p.m. Monday. The county has already counted all regular ballots cast at the polls, and on Monday the elections department started processing the 1,360 provisional ballots it received on Election Day.
Mohave County Elections Director Allen Tempert said 140 early ballots and 459 provisional ballots were counted on Monday. The elections department received about 150 additional provisional ballots from the recorder’s office late in the day Monday, which will be counted today. Tempert said the elections department could receive up to 100 additional provisional ballots from the recorder today. He said he expects a few more provisional ballots and early ballots to trickle in through the rest of the week.
Tempert said he expects to have everything counted by Friday evening or Saturday.
In all, Mohave County residents cast more than 104,000 ballots in the general election according to the county’s website.
A total of 70,898 votes remained to be counted statewide – including 40,103 provisional ballots. Maricopa County has the majority of outstanding ballots that still need to be counted with 38,359 – more than half of all outstanding votes in the state.
According to the Secretary of State’s website, La Paz County is the first in the state to have finished processing and counting all of its ballots. Santa Cruz is close behind with just one early ballot still awaiting signature verification. Graham and Greenlee counties are also almost to the finish line with eight and five ballots left, respectively.
Although the final 70,000 remaining ballots are unlikely to change the outcome of most local, state, and national elections, the most prominent election on the ballot – the presidential election – is coming down to the wire.
Joe Biden held a 15,000 vote lead in Arizona over President Donald Trump on Monday evening, but that lead has been shrinking since Wednesday when Fox News and the Associated Press projected Biden as the winner. Other news organizations have refrained from projecting a winner in Arizona, but have projected Biden as the President-Elect due to apparent victories in other states that total 279 electoral votes.
Although the election is tightening up and will likely be decided by a few thousand votes, a recount is unlikely to occur after all the votes are tallied. Under state law, an automatic recount can only be held when the margin between two candidates is 0.1% of the total votes cast or within 200 total votes – whichever is less. With more than 3 million ballots cast statewide, that means the final margin between the presidential candidates would need to be within 200 votes for a recount.
Arizona does not allow recounts to be requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.