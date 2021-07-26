Property tax rates are set to increase in Mohave County. But the board may not be to blame, as rising property values throughout the county have prompted tax rate increases in recent years.
Property values continue to increase throughout Mohave County, and that’s especially true in Lake Havasu City, where median home prices saw a 28% increase over the past year to about $424,000 as of July, according to the Lake Havasu Association of Realtors. As real estate values continue to rise, corresponding tax rates will also continue to increase.
The county’s property taxes are calculated by the assessed value of homes or new construction, and multiplying a set tax rate by the taxable value of real property … possibly giving a nod to the joke that it’s called a tax “code,” because it usually takes an expert to solve it. But under Arizona’s Truth in Taxation law, Mohave County officials are required to hold a hearing if tax rates are expected to rise above the previous year’s tax levy, and those increases are limited under the Arizona Department of Revenue Property Tax Oversight Commission.
Mohave County’s Truth in Taxation tax rate is set at $1.82 for this year, but county officials are now suggesting a $0.076 increase, to a rate of $1.90 for county residents. The rate is still almost $0.50 less than the maximum allowable tax rate under Arizona law. The proposed tax increase will cause Mohave County’s primary property taxes to be about $190 for a $100,000 home, Mohave County officials announced last Tuesday.
Property tax rates are also expected to increase for the Mohave County Flood Control and Library Districts.
The Library District property tax rate could increase by about $0.011 next year, which will levy about $5.8 million this fiscal year. The rate will increase library taxes to $27.16 for a $100,000 home, according to Mohave County officials. The Flood Control District tax rate is expected to increase by about $0.021, to a tax rate of $0.50. The tax will increase flood control taxes to about $50 for a $100,000 home.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a public hearing for the proposed FY21-22 budget, tax rates and levies on Aug. 2, in Kingman. The meeting is open to any interested Mohave County residents.
